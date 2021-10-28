Mariposa County Fire Response Log

(CNN) — The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended the Covid-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, and CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky officially gave the green light on that guidance Tuesday. This development follows the US Food and Drug Administration approval last Friday of emergency use authorization for Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine for that age group. This cohort of younger children can begin receiving these shots as early as this week.

KIDS ・ 3 HOURS AGO