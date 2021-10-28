Mariposa County Fire Response Log

(CNN) — The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended the Covid-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, and CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky officially gave the green light on that guidance Tuesday. This development follows the US Food and Drug Administration approval last Friday of emergency use authorization for Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine for that age group. This cohort of younger children can begin receiving these shots as early as this week.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is set to hear arguments in a gun rights case that could lead to more guns on the streets of New York and Los Angeles and threaten restrictions on guns in subways, airports, bars, churches, schools and other places where people gather. The case...
Eric Adams, a former NYPD captain and Brooklyn borough president, will be the next to lead New York City, becoming the city's second Black mayor, NBC News projects. Adams, a Democrat, beat Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa, who founded the 1970s-era anti-crime patrol, the Guardian Angels. "It's official -- our five-borough,...
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Republican Glenn Youngkin won the Virginia governor’s race early Wednesday, tapping into culture war fights over schools and race to unite former President Donald Trump’s most fervent supporters with enough suburban voters to become the first GOP candidate to win statewide office in a dozen years.
Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D) conceded to Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin (R) on Wednesday, hours after Youngkin declared victory. "Congratulations to Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin on his victory," McAuliffe said in a statement. "I hope Virginians will join me in wishing the best to him and his family." Youngkin narrowly defeated...
The Las Vegas Raiders released wide receiver Henry Ruggs III on Tuesday night, hours after police said he was involved in a fatal DUI crash that killed a 23-year-old woman. Ruggs, 22, will be charged with DUI resulting in death, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said earlier. The athlete...
Facebook is shutting down its facial recognition system, and will delete more than a billion people’s individual facial recognition templates, the company said Tuesday. Meta, the new name of Facebook’s parent company, said the decision was made due to “growing concerns” about the use of facial recognition technology as a whole.
GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. human rights chief said Wednesday that Ethiopia’s yearlong war has been marked by “extreme brutality” as a joint investigation into alleged atrocities faulted all sides for committing abuses, and “the big numbers of violations” are linked to Ethiopian forces and those from neighboring Eritrea. The...
