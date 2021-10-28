CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Baffled by Mr. Beck

By ohtadmin
mariposagazette.com
 5 days ago

I am utterly baffled at the diatribes of Mr. Peter Beck against those like Ruth Fissel, Harry...

www.mariposagazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
althealthworks.com

Mysterious Honey Discovered That Kills All Bacteria Scientists Throw At It

The health benefits of raw, unprocessed honey are well known, but in Australia, scientists recently made a startling discovery – that one particular, obscure type of honey is capable of killing just about everything scientists throw at it, including some of the worst bacteria known to man. The findings were...
SCIENCE
The Independent

‘I’ve experienced states of consciousness beyond this life’: The people turning to psychedelics on their deathbeds

Thomas Hartle is an unlikely psychedelics adventurer. The 53-year-old father of two from Saskatoon, Canada, describes himself as being “about as ordinary and boring as white bread.” Until a few years ago, he had never even considered taking any sort of illegal substance. “I grew up in the ‘This is your brain on drugs’ generation,” he tells me when we speak over a video call, referring to the notorious anti-drugs campaign launched in 1987 that featured that memorable slogan over the image of an egg frying on a skillet. “I considered that whole class of drugs as not just unhelpful,...
CANCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beck
deseret.com

Scientists reveal how often fully vaccinated people spread COVID-19 at home

Fully vaccinated people can catch the novel coronavirus and spread it to those living in their homes, experts in the United Kingdom warned this week. People who were fully vaccinated against the coronavirus can spread the virus in their homes as much as those who were not vaccinated, according to a new study.
SCIENCE
BBC

Lancashire father injected toddlers with heroin, review finds

Two toddlers were injected with heroin by their father to help them sleep, a review into their care has heard. The children, aged one and two, were living in Lancashire with their parents when the alarm was raised in 2019. They have since been removed from their parents' care after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
mariposagazette.com

The Last Journey, Part 13

Editor’s note: This is part 13 of a 20-part series featuring the book, “The Last Journey,” from the “Read it to Me Again Grandma” series written by Jeff Hamilton, the former superintendent for the Mariposa County Unified School District. The next seven parts will be featured in consecutive editions of the eight. All of the stories are copyrighted by Hamilton.
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Device#Express#Disease

Comments / 0

Community Policy