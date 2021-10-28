Tena and AMV BBDO win Channel 4’s Diversity in Advertising Award

Former Entertainment One TV CEO John Morayniss has reunited with several of his former colleagues to launch Blink Studios, a new independent studio launched with the backing of Endeavor Content. Morayniss will serve as CEO of the company, which will be based in Toronto with an office in Los Angeles. Morayniss is forming Blink with fellow eOne alums Patrice Theroux (who will serve as executive vice chair), Nelson Kuo-Lee (who will serve as CFO) and Jeff Lynas (who will serve as COO). Blink will focus on both scripted and unscripted fare, with an eye toward the global marketplace. Endeavor Content, described...

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO