CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Tena and AMV BBDO win Channel 4’s Diversity in Advertising Award

By Ellen Ormesher
The Drum
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChannel 4 and 4Sales have revealed Tena and creative agency AMV BBDO as the winning campaign of its prestigious Diversity in Advertising Award 2021. The annual award offers brands and agencies the opportunity to win over £1m of free advertising for the best creative response to Channel 4’s diversity...

www.thedrum.com

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

Cint and Zappi Win the 2021 I-COM Data Creativity Award for Their Cookie-Less Digital Advertising Measurement Solution

Leading digital insights companies win in the Programmatic Category for their connected data solution that doesn’t rely on third-party cookies for digital ad tracking. Cint, a global software leader in digital insights gathering, and Zappi, the ad and innovation testing platform built by brands for brands, have won the I-COM 2021 Data Creativity Award. They won in the Programmatic Category for their advertising effectiveness measurement solution that combines the power of “Connect by Cint,” which connects digital interactions with real-time surveying, and the Zappi Ad Pulse platform, a brand and digital ad measurement tool. As third-party cookies phase out, this solution is essential in helping marketers and planners determine the effectiveness of a campaign and optimize in-flight against brand metrics,
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Instreamatic Named AdExchanger Awards Finalist for Innovation in Audio Advertising

The voice ad platform is recognized for enabling the first-ever dialogue campaign to be executed programmatically. Instreamatic, providing an end-to-end voice AI platform for managing, measuring and monetizing conversations between brand and consumer, announced that it has been named as a finalist in the Innovation in Audio Advertising category at the 2021 AdExchanger Awards. The AdExchanger Awards celebrate excellence in digital marketing and advertising; winners will be named October 26th at the annual AdExchanger Awards Gala taking place during PROGRAMMATIC I/O NY 2021 at the Marriott Marquis New York.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising Campaign#Advertising Industry#Bbdo#Amv Bbdo#Channel 4
The Drum

Facebook: Facebook Portal by AMV BBDO

A new campaign from Facebook Portal focuses on the important connection between grandparents and grandchildren across TV, digital, social and OOH encouraging families to take advantage of the many benefits that come with sharing experiences through video calling. The ad marks the start of a partnership between Portal and YoungMinds,...
INTERNET
martechseries.com

JCDecaux: Airport Advertising Delivers the Highest Perceived Value and Prestige Compared to Other Advertising Channels

Airport advertising delivers the highest perceived value and prestige compared to other advertising channels. JCDecaux SA, the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, announced that new global research reveals that Airport advertising delivers the highest perceived value for brands when compared to Online Display, Social Media, TV and Press advertising environments. The research from the independent research agency ResearchBods for JCDecaux Airport was conducted among 6,000 consumers in five advertising markets: China, France, Germany, UK and the USA.
LIFESTYLE
martechseries.com

Jabmo ABM Platform Wins Best Tech for Advertising at CMO Asia Awards

The 12th annual awards honored excellence in digital marketing, including Jabmo’s omnichannel account-based marketing solution. Jabmo, a leading provider of Account-Based Marketing (ABM) solutions to the manufacturing and life sciences industries, proudly announces it has been awarded the Best Tech for Advertising at the CMO Asia Awards for Excellence in Digital Marketing. The award honors Jabmo’s innovative Omnichannel ABM Platform and celebrates its latest 2021 innovations.
TECHNOLOGY
The Drum

Sky Media showcases fund winners in net zero carbon ad breaks to mark Cop26

Sky Media has premiered a new breed of net zero carbon ad breaks, described as a first for British television, to dovetail with the start of Cop26. Five carbon-neutral ad breaks will promote the winners of the Sky Zero Footprint Fund, a £2m advertising pot claimed by first-placed Here We Flo, with runners-up Olio, Ovo Energy, Pura and Path Financial.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Starbucks
bleepingcomputer.com

Telegram launches advertising program for public channels

Telegram has launched a new advertising program dubbed Ad Platform and offering the opportunity to display sponsored messages on the instant-messaging platform. However, Telegram's Ad Platform will do this with a twist since the way it displays ads is going to be a lot different compared to what happens elsewhere .
INTERNET
The Drum

Why Roblox, Patagonia, Ethereum & Disney are among gen Z’s favorite brands

Data published today in Sid Lee’s annual Belong Index indicates that gen Zers are increasingly drawn to values-based communities – and that the brands who are garnering the most affinity among young people are those that engage with these communities in authentic, humanistic ways. It’s no secret that Facebook is...
BUSINESS
Variety

Former eOne TV CEO John Morayniss Launches Canada-Based Blink Studios With His Ex-Colleagues

Former Entertainment One TV CEO John Morayniss has reunited with several of his former colleagues to launch Blink Studios, a new independent studio launched with the backing of Endeavor Content. Morayniss will serve as CEO of the company, which will be based in Toronto with an office in Los Angeles. Morayniss is forming Blink with fellow eOne alums Patrice Theroux (who will serve as executive vice chair), Nelson Kuo-Lee (who will serve as CFO) and Jeff Lynas (who will serve as COO). Blink will focus on both scripted and unscripted fare, with an eye toward the global marketplace. Endeavor Content, described...
BUSINESS
The Drum

Permutive secures $75m to manage adtech privacy shift

Audience platform Permutive has secured a further $75m from a Softbank fund to further its work in rebuilding data in programmatic advertising to protect privacy. Investors including EQT Ventures, Octopus Ventures and ACE & Company have to date built a $105m war chest to realize the goal of trading media in a privacy-friendly way between publishers and advertisers amid a backlash from regulators and consumers.
BUSINESS
AFP

Coca-Cola to buy out sports drink brand BodyArmor: report

Coca-Cola is preparing to take full control of the sports drink group BodyArmor in a deal worth $5.6 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported Sunday. Coca-Cola already holds a 30 percent stake in the sports drink group. The buyout, which would value BodyArmor at about $8 billion, would see the soda giant buy the remaining 70 percent from BodyArmor's founders and investors, as well as a group of professional athletes who have invested in the company. BodyArmor was backed at its founding in 2011 by basketball star Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash in early 2020 and had invested $6 million in the company.
BUSINESS
The Drum

Trade bodies launch Ad Net Zero sustainability course for advertising professionals

The Advertising Association, together with the ISBA and IPA, has launched a training certificate to upskill advertisers and marketers on sustainability issues ahead of the Ad Net Zero global summit on November 3-4. Described as the first course of its kind to offer sustainability training for advertising professionals, the qualification...
ECONOMY
The Hollywood Reporter

Sheri Linzell Promoted to Head of Scripted TV Business Affairs at WME

Sheri Linzell has been promoted at WME. The exec has been named head of scripted TV business affairs for WME’s scripted television department. She had been an exec in the department since arriving at the agency since 2015 from O’Melveny & Myers, where she was a member of the firm’s entertainment, sports and media group. In her new role, Linzell will continue to provide strategic guidance on structuring and negotiating TV and streaming deals on behalf of WME’s clients, including the negotiation of licensing arrangements, talent deals and intellectual property exploitation. “Sheri Linzell is an excellent executive in every sense — she’s personable,...
BUSINESS
The Drum

As Diwali approaches, what does a smart festive marketing plan look like?

We bring you the experts’ guide to marketing around the festival season... With the festival season around the corner, many marketers are shifting into overdrive after months of subdued spending. Before they do, however, now is the perfect time to briefly hit the pause button and have a think about what makes a smart festive marketing plans. And to make that easier, The Drum has asked senior marketers and media planners for their advice on marketing around the festival season, which kicks off on November 4 with the biggest – Diwali, the Indian festival of lights.
MARKETING
The Drum

Chilly’s campaign looks to position reusables as the new norm

Reusable product maker Chilly’s has launched a campaign to coincide with Cop26 that imagines a sustainable future where reusable products are the norm. Last week, the UK government outlined its latest strategy for sustainability in the form of its net-zero by 2050 commitments – however, the importance of reducing waste by reusing products was largely neglected in the report.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy