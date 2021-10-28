LEMME TELL YOU| Top Halloween Costumes of 2021: National Chocolate Day

With Halloween just around the corner, it’s getting to the time of year where many students reminisce about their Halloweens of years past. Ah, the good old days, where you’d knock on your poor neighbours’ doors and demand they give you sweets. Then, at the end of the night, you’d tip everything you’d gathered in your pillowcase, or Tesco’s carrier bag, or little pumpkin basket if you were really fancy, and see just how much candy you’d recieved. Obviously, the best part about it was being able to brag about your vast amount of sweets (and future cavities) in school the next day.

