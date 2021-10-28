CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olivia Rodrigo leads AMA nominations with seven

By City News Service
spectrumlocalnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (CNS) — Olivia Rodrigo is up for the Artist of the Year and six other American Music Awards, leading the list of nominations for the 2021 fan-voted awards show. Rodrigo, making her AMA debut, is also nominated for New Artist of the Year. Five-time AMA winner The Weeknd earned...

Vogue Magazine

Olivia Rodrigo’s Latest Look Is a ’90s Dream

2021 has been Olivia Rodrigo’s year. During her meteoric rise from burgeoning teen actor to household name musician, she’s delivered an abundance of noteworthy looks to accompany every milestone along the way. With a penchant for mixing eras and putting a Gen Z twist on a ’90s wardrobe classic (she can make a vintage Chanel spring 1995 tweed suit look exceptionally cool and current), Rodrigo’s looks have been just as impactful as her sound. And where better to seek style inspiration than from the biggest pop star of a generation?
hot96.com

Olivia Rodrigo surprises fans with video for “traitor”

Olivia Rodrigo treated fans Thursday to a surprise music video for her song “traitor.”. In the home video-style clip, Olivia spends a night out with friends to distract herself from feeling the betrayal of an ex. They hit up an arcade and break into a high school to take a dip in the pool and run on the football field.
energy941.com

BTS Make History With Their AMAs Nomination

The nominations for the American Music Awards are out and BTS has received three nominations. The K-Pop group are the first Asian artists to be nominated for the coveted “Artist of the Year” award. BTS is also nominated for Favorite Duo or Group and Favorite Pop Song categories. Their song...
Vulture

Olivia Rodrigo Glows in Arcade Lights in ‘traitor’

Olivia Rodrigo released the music video for her next single, “traitor.” Rodrigo opens the video, happily jumping in the clouds until she’s brought back down to earth in her heartbreak. Her friends take her on a night out on the town, visiting various teen hangouts after hours. Rodrigo spends a good portion of the video in an arcade, mirroring an old video of Rodrigo and her rumored boyfriend at the time, Joshua Bassett, playing Guitar Hero together. The teens later break into their high school and jump into the pool as Rodrigo tries to enjoy time with friends while being heartbroken. The video switches between camcorder and HD footage to highlight the difference between the memories being recorded and the feelings of betrayal by Olivia. Rodrigo has been in the news as she continues to give up songwriting credits to artists like Taylor Swift and Paramore as fans and music critics notice the distinct inspiration on her debut album, Sour.
Variety

Drake’s Album Back at No. 1; Lana Del Rey, Elton John Slip Into Top 10

Drake’s “Certifiable Lover Boy” is certifiably the de facto album chart leader of the fall. After moving out of the No. 1 ospot on the Billboard 200 for a week, it moves back in, earning its fifth non-consecutive week in that slot, as the world awaits the blockbuster releases that are coming up on the docket from Taylor Swift and then Adele. Not that Adele isn’t already represented as a chart behemoth, as “Easy on Me” easily retains its status as top dog on Billboard’s Hot 11 for a second week. The album chart is experiencing a kind of calm before the...
NBC Philadelphia

Morgan Wallen Banned From Attending AMAs Despite 2 Nominations

Country star Morgan Wallen was rebuked by the music industry after a video earlier this year showed him blurting out a racial slur. The disgraced singer was dropped by his music label, disqualified from the Academy of Country Music Awards, and his music was temporarily pulled by radio stations and streaming stations. But despite his racial remark, the “Whiskey Glasses” singer saw his album sales soar.
The Independent

AMAs 2021: Everything you need to know about the American Music Awards this year

The American Music Awards will soon take place in Los Angeles.Nominations for the awards ceremony were announced last month, placing Olivia Rodrigo in the lead with a total of seven nominations.Contrary to other awards shows in which a jury of industry figures decides winners, honorees at the American Music Awards are picked entirely based on votes by fans.Here is everything you need to know about the 2021 American Music Awards:When and where is the ceremony?The 2021 American Music Awards will take place on 21 November at the the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.If the name sounds familiar, it’s probably...
ETOnline.com

Saweetie to Host and Perform at the 2021 MTV EMAs

The 28-year-old rapper is set to host the 2021 MTV EMAs on Sunday, Nov. 14. Saweetie will also take the stage and perform her hit "Best Friend" and "Back to the Streets" from her upcoming debut album, Pretty B***h Music. "Anything can happen at the MTV EMAs,” Sweetie said in...
Hello Magazine

Celine Dion shares health update as she announces heartbreaking news

Celine Dion left fans heartbroken as she announced a devastating health update that ultimately led to some very sad news. The singer shared a statement on her Instagram where she revealed that due to unfortunate developments in her health, the opening of her new Las Vegas residency would be delayed.
country1037fm.com

Blake Shelton Says Gwen Stefani Is ‘Constantly’ On Him About One Thing

Blake Shelton wrote a special song for Gwen Stefani on their wedding day called “We Can Reach The Stars,” and it will be on Blake’s upcoming Body Language Deluxe album. Blake told Seth Meyers last night (10/06), “And Gwen has always… She is constantly on my a– about, I should be writing more songs. ‘How come you don’t write more songs?’ And I have gotten lazy about it over the years. And so I decided, ‘Well, you know, I’ll step up and come up with something,’ and so I did.”
Texas Monthly

Megan Thee Stallion’s New Popeyes Hottie Sauce Doesn’t Quite Bring the Heat

I didn’t expect it to be such a challenge to get my hands on Megan Thee Stallion’s new hot sauce. Last week, the Houston rapper announced on social media that “Thee Mf Hot Girl has her very own HOTTIE SAUCE,” which launched at all Popeyes locations on October 19. Hot Girl Meg is following a recent trend of celebrities collaborating with fast-food chains, like Travis Scott and his popular quarter-pounder, fries with barbecue sauce, and Sprite combo at McDonald’s. Rather than remixing a few items, Megan released a limited-edition sauce of her own, aptly named “Hottie Sauce.” The collaboration doesn’t stop at the drive-through—it also includes spicy merch like chicken-shaped dog toys and a flame-broiled bikini, and a joint six-figure donation from the star and Popeyes to local nonprofit Houston Random Acts of Kindness. Other artists may have peddled a burger or two before her, but Megan isn’t stopping with one sauce. She’s now a franchise owner who will be opening her own Popeyes locations. Just as she did with Houston rap, Megan is elevating this new (and kind of bizarre, if we’re being honest) marketing trend to another level.
