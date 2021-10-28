Olivia Rodrigo leads AMA nominations with seven

Olivia Rodrigo released the music video for her next single, “traitor.” Rodrigo opens the video, happily jumping in the clouds until she’s brought back down to earth in her heartbreak. Her friends take her on a night out on the town, visiting various teen hangouts after hours. Rodrigo spends a good portion of the video in an arcade, mirroring an old video of Rodrigo and her rumored boyfriend at the time, Joshua Bassett, playing Guitar Hero together. The teens later break into their high school and jump into the pool as Rodrigo tries to enjoy time with friends while being heartbroken. The video switches between camcorder and HD footage to highlight the difference between the memories being recorded and the feelings of betrayal by Olivia. Rodrigo has been in the news as she continues to give up songwriting credits to artists like Taylor Swift and Paramore as fans and music critics notice the distinct inspiration on her debut album, Sour.

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO