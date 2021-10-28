Sheriff: Kansas man accused of online child sex crime

Acting United States Attorney Jan Sharp announced that Ashley Whited, 32, of Sidney, Nebraska, was sentenced on Nov. 1 in federal court in Omaha for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. Senior United States District Judge Joseph F. Bataillon sentenced Whited to 57 months’ imprisonment. There is no parole in the federal system. After her release from prison, she will begin a five-year term of supervised release.

SIDNEY, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO