Kansas State

Sheriff: Kansas man accused of online child sex crime

 6 days ago
OSAGE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are conducting an investigation regarding the online solicitation of a child by an adult. On...

Sidney woman sentenced for conspiracy to distribute meth

Acting United States Attorney Jan Sharp announced that Ashley Whited, 32, of Sidney, Nebraska, was sentenced on Nov. 1 in federal court in Omaha for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. Senior United States District Judge Joseph F. Bataillon sentenced Whited to 57 months’ imprisonment. There is no parole in the federal system. After her release from prison, she will begin a five-year term of supervised release.
SIDNEY, NE
Man cited in accident that killed motorcyclist in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A 60-year-old Omaha man has been cited for misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide for an accident last month that killed a motorcyclist. Police on Wednesday announced that the driver of the pickup truck involved in the crash has been cited. It wasn’t immediately clear if he has been formally charged.
OMAHA, NE
Police issue arrest warrant for 2nd man in Omaha killing

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police in Omaha have issued an arrest warrant for a second man in the shooting death earlier this month of an 18-year-old man. Police said in a news release Friday that a warrant for first-degree murder has been issued for 18-year-old Elijah Robinson in the killing of 18-year-old KorVanta Hill.
OMAHA, NE
Omaha man to be tried again for murders following hung jury

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Douglas County prosecutors say they'll try an Omaha man again for a 2019 double killing after a jury deadlocked on convicting him this week. The Omaha World-Herald reports that a lone holdout on the jury in the case against 22-year-old Nyir Kuek led to a mistrial being declared Wednesday in his murder trial that relied on circumstantial evidence, including two eyewitnesses.
OMAHA, NE
North Platte, NE
North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

