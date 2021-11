Max Verstappen says Red Bull’s aggressive strategy was the foundation of his “incredible” win in the United States Grand Prix. Lewis Hamilton overtook polesitter Verstappen at the start of the race in Austin, holding the lead for the first stint before an early stop from Red Bull to switch to hard tires. Having successfully made the undercut work, Verstappen again stopped early for a final time to avoid Hamilton returning the favor, but that left him having to get defensive late on as he won by just over one second.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO