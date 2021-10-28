Tasting: 8 Rums from Plantation Rum

The Real McCoy Rum line was featured during a match at the Greenwich Polo Club on Sept. 12. Anthony DeSerio, CT Brand Ambassador, The Real McCoy Rum and Damien Rocherolle, Director of Operations, The Real McCoy Rum were onsite to offer tastes of The Real McCoy rum line and educate guests on the brand. The award-winning suite of The Real McCoy Rum, distributed in Connecticut by Brescome Barton, is small-batch and artisan-crafted 100% unadulterated Barbados rum. Its 3, 5 and 12 Year Aged Rums are named after Bill McCoy, the pioneer rumrunner of the Prohibition era. Stonington resident, Bailey Pryor, a six-time Emmy award-winning documentary producer, was inspired to start The Real McCoy Rum while producing a film about rumrunner, Bill McCoy, for PBS. Constellation Brands acquired a minority stake in the brand in 2018, with Pryor remaining at the helm.
