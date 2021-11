India vs Pakistan blockbuster match set on October 24th as we look at the updated super 12 stage schedule for T20 World Cup 2021. After 6 days of an intense fight between the Group A and Group B teams in the qualifier stage, we finally have the top 4 teams that have now qualified for the Super 12 stage. While Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have qualified as A1 and B2 respectively, Scotland and Namibia have qualified as B1 and A2 respectively.

SPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO