FAT Brands announced Tuesday that it will acquire fast casual Fazoli's for $130 million, marking its third transaction in roughly four months. With nearly 220 units in 28 states and a development pipeline of 100 stores, Fazoli's is the largest premium quick-service Italian chain in the U.S. FAT Brands' purchase will increase its footprint to 2,300 franchised and corporate-owned locations globally, and increase projected 2022 systemwide sales to more than $2.1 billion. Post-COVID normalized EBITDA is also expected to rise by $14.5 million to $15 million in 2022.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO