Digital Entertainment Leadership Forum live event returns

By Steve Takle
pocketgamer.biz
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHong Kong industry event, The Digital Entertainment Leadership Forum (DELF) returns to Hong Kong's Cyberport venue this December 10th to 12th 2021, accompanied by online access. According to the official website, the forum will be, 'Riding on the blockbuster year...

