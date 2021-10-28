Digital Entertainment Leadership Forum live event returns

Wednesday 3 November, 12pm GMT: a conversation with artists Irwan Ahmett and Tita Salina, Ho Rui An, and Lawrence Lek. Register here. Asia Forum invites you to an exciting digital gathering on 3 November 2021, 12pm GMT. Following the last Spring event, this autumn the Asia Forum welcomes artists and curators from Asia and its diaspora to respond to pressing contemporary events. With a focus on the mainstream adoption of digital currency and the surge of non-fungible token assets, amidst ongoing climate change urgencies, this gathering seeks to bridge global concerns of exchange and flow across questions of value, social relations and ecological anxieties. Join artists Irwan Ahmett and Tita Salina, Ho Rui An, and Lawrence Lek in exploring diverse notions of ‘liquidity’ via their presentations, followed by moderated conversations with the council members, Annie Jael Kwan, Hammad Nasar, John Tain, and Ming Tiampo, and the public.

