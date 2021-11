(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Farmers Market Association is offering an online course to achieve certification as a Farmers Market Manager with the course being sponsored by the Illinois Farm Bureau. The classes will be held Monday nights from 6:00 to 8:30 for nine weeks by using Zoom and Google Classroom networks. The interactive program will address real-world market issues and train market managers in best practices for successful farmers markets. Participants are encouraged to have completed the Illinois Farmers Market Association manager boot camp or have at least two years of experience as a market manager. Registration is underway for the fall/winter classes with the dates running November thru the end of January. The cost is $250 for association members and $350 for non-members. To get more details and to register, go to the Association’s website, at www.ilfma.wildapricot.org/event-4504793.

AGRICULTURE ・ 14 DAYS AGO