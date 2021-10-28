CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Woman wasn't tested by urgent care because she was vaccinated - but later dies of COVID-19

By Taryn Asher, David Komer online producer
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOX 2 - "They screened her but she was vaccinated and so they didn’t feel the need," said Teresa Lisowski. "When I asked her she said they didn’t need to test me because I am vaccinated." Lisowski says her mother Marilyn Pfeifer did everything right. The 74-year-old was fully...

Comments / 67

Ronnie Broadway
6d ago

I feel so sorry for this happening but people need to realize they have been lied to about this vaccine, it will not help them, at best it will kill them slowly but surely! This vaccine destroys all of your antibodies so your body can no longer fight off infection! The HIV virus has been incorporated into this vaccine! If you don't remember what AIDS is - it destroys your Antibodies!

Reply
19
Degameth1G
6d ago

Ahahaha oh my so sad all these Vaxholes pushing medical misinformation. If you libtards think the vac makes you invincible, we have a 100 ft plus bridge you can test that. Many have tested it on the bridge but they were depressed and nonvaxs and failed every time.

Reply(5)
17
John Jacobson
6d ago

My college kid & his gf both were sick, both went to the campus medical center. One was unvaccinated so they tested him for CoVid. One was vaccinated so they didn’t test for CoVid. Same symptoms in both. Guess what? The unvaccinated had CoVid, the vaccinated was diagnosed with laryngitis. If you don’t understand the big con job going on in right now, no one can help you.

Reply
16
