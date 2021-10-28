Woman wasn't tested by urgent care because she was vaccinated - but later dies of COVID-19

Hidden inside the good news about the coronavirus—that cases, hospitalizations and deaths are going down—is a stark reality: the Delta variant remains "more transmissible" than any COVID variant before it, and 65 million Americans, including small children, are left unvaccinated—and thus vulnerable. "The more we've learned about COVID, we've learned that it not only impacts the lungs, but can impact the nervous system, the cardiovascular system. It can impact the kidneys, impact many systems in our body. This is a serious infection," said the Surgeon General Vivek Murthy just yesterday. With breakthrough infections also a possibility, it behooves us all to stop the symptoms of a Delta infection early. Read on for the key symptoms of the Delta variant—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.

