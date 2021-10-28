Batwoman – ‘Antifreeze’

DC fans were shocked when star Ruby Rose left The CW series Batwoman after just one season. Rose’s character, Kate Kane, was written out of the series and a new lead character replaced her: Ryan Wilder, played by Javicia Leslie. When the change was first announced, Rose said only that it was “not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles.” A few months later, Rose revealed in an interview that the season was “a lot more difficult” because of a back injury she suffered that required surgery. “I had my surgery and then 10 days later I went to work, which maybe wasn't the best idea,” Rose added.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 14 DAYS AGO