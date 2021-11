All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The 13th Indian Film Festival of Houston will feature short films, documentaries, and features. Several of the filmmakers are expected to attend and will answer questions at a Q&A session following their screening. There will be a reception with food by Verandah Restaurant and entertainment by the musical group Moodafaruka both nights.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO