HHW Gaming: Snoop Dogg Confirms Dr. Dre Is Working On New Music For ‘Grand Theft Auto’ Soundtrack

What’s coming first, Detox or Grand Theft Auto 6?

If you’re a betting person, you should probably put your money on GTA 6 arriving before Dr. Dre’s mythical next album based on this news. Dre’s long-time collaborator and protege Snoop Dogg revealed that the iconic Hip-Hop producer is working on new music for an upcoming Grand Theft Auto game.

During an interview with the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast set to air on Oct.29, Uncle Snoop confirmed The Chronic crafter is working on new music, but not for a solo album.

“I do know he’s in the studio,” Snoop revealed in the interview. “I do know he’s making great f—ing music. And some of his music is connected to the GTA game that’s coming out. So I think that that will be the way that his music will be released, through the GTA video game.”

Your guess is as good as ours as what GTA game soundtrack Dr. Dre’s new music will be featured in. It could be in the recently announced Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, the forthcoming next-gen version of Grand Theft Auto V, or the highly anticipated follow-up Grand Theft Auto VI.

Rolling Stone reports a representative for Rockstar Games declined to comment on the matter. That is to be expected because the studio is notoriously tight-lipped when it comes to its video games.

Whatever the case is, we’re excited that we are getting some new Dr. Dre music. He hasn’t released any music since 2015’s Compton.

Dr. Dre and Rockstar Games have a working relationship. The West Coast Hip-Hop legend linked up with Rockstar Games and was in a Grand Theft Auto Online content update called ‘The Cayo Perico Heist’ that dropped in December 2020.

Well, it’s good to know Dre will keep our heads ringing while playing whatever version of Grand Theft Auto Rockstar Games will be using his new music in.

