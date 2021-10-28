CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

My Brother-in-Law Won’t Stop Talking About His Inheritance!

By Charlotte Cowles, @charlottecowles
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy sister is married to a guy who recently inherited a lot of money. She doesn’t seem to care that much — she has a good job and has always been pretty frugal — but he talks about it nonstop. I think he means well and wants to be honest about...

CraigUSA
5d ago

talk to your sister and tell her to let him know its lived out itself as an item of interest to anyone else.

7
Jellybean
5d ago

Tell your sister how you feel and ask if it would be okay if you personally talked to your brother-in-law. Stop all the middle people and go to the head source. When it comes to my family in laws are just as much family as my siblings and parents. In laws deserve to be sat down and talked to too. Be nice because he really may just be excited about his situation, however he shouldn’t come across as bragging and he may not even realize he is doing it. Also, he probably feels great that he can help pay for family meals and is his way of contributing to the family. I know it makes you feel uncomfortable but explain those feelings. If he truly is a good guy he will at least think about things and try to change how he goes about his money situation

2
