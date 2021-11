David Coverdale reflected on the death of ex-wife Tawny Kitaen, saying they hadn’t spoken to each other in more than three decades. They married in February 1989 and divorced in April 1991, after Kitaen’s appearance in three Whitesnake videos had helped secure Coverdale’s career. She died at age 59 in May; her cause of death was later revealed to be heart disease and was ruled natural. Coverdale has been married to current wife Cindy since 1997; the couple have a son together.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO