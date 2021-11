Plugin Boutique has launched an exclusive sale on Subdivine by Diginoiz, offering a 65% discount on the virtual instrument for deep and warm basses and 808s. Subdivine! An indispensable instrument in the bass-heavy music production process designed especially for those music producers and beatmakers who need solid 808-type basses in their tunes! Perfect for Trap, Hip-Hop, R&B and Future R&B, Soul and Neosoul, Pop and any genre that bases on… bass!

