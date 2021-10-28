CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Detroit Lions release Chris Spielman tribute video

By W.G. Brady
Detroit Sports Nation
 5 days ago
On Sunday, the Detroit Lions will host the Philadelphia Eagles at Ford Field with the hopes of picking up their...

AllLions

Chris Spielman Believes Dan Campbell Will Have 'Sustained Success'

Even though the Detroit Lions have yet to win a football game in 2021, hope remains very high that the organization has the right leader in place to guide the roster through a tough rebuild. Speaking on 97.1 The Ticket Friday morning, Chris Spielman, who serves as a special assistant...
NFL
#Ford Field#Eagles#American Football#The Detroit Lions
detroitlions.com

Spielman reflects on his football journey ahead of Pride of the Lions induction

Chris Spielman's introduction to fans and media as a member of the Detroit Lions offered a wide-open window into the makeup and character of a man who would become one of the most productive and popular players in franchise history. Spielman was on a conference-call interview shortly after the Lions...
NFL
chatsports.com

Chris Spielman has emotional reaction to Lions' ring of honor surprise for him

Linebacker Chris Spielman was one of the toughest players in the NFL when he was playing for the Detroit Lions. He also isn't afraid to let his emotions show, and he did just that when the Lions had a creative way of letting him know he was being inducted into the team's ring of honor.
NFL
FanSided

Chris Spielman becomes 19th member of Lions Ring of Honor

On Thursday, the Detroit Lions announced former linebacker Chris Spielman will become the 19th member of their Ring of Honor. On Thursday, the Detroit Lions announced former linebacker and current special assistant Chris Spielman will be inducted into the franchise’s Ring of Honor–the “Pride of Lions”–at halftime of the Oct. 31 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
NFL
