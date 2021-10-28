Model Tabria Majors Celebrates Halloween With A Tribute To Ciara Titled #Cilloween And She Ate It Up!

If “she did that!” was a person, it would closely resemble Tabria Majors. The popular plus-size model is paying homage to Ciara for Halloween by recreating some of her popular videos under the hashtag #Cilloween, and let’s just say that honey ate all the them up and there wasn’t a crumb left in sight.View this post on Instagram

When I came across Tabria’s Goodies tribute, I had to do a double take! The video looked exactly like Ciara’s video from the hairstyle, set designs, on down to the costumes. And not to mention Tabria shook her bottom like nobody’s business. We know Ciara holds the crown for twerking, but Tabria definitely gave the dance queen a run for her money. Tabria didn’t stop at Ciara’s Goodies video, she also recreated 1, 2 Step. And once again, she nailed it.

As soon as she posted the #Cilloween Ciara tribute to her Instagram account, her followers went berserk. One follower referred to her as the “Queen of Halloween” while another follower confessed, “It just makes me wanna see more pop stars with bodies like Tabrias .”

Tabria is known for doing a fantastic job at recreating celebrity videos. She once impressed Beyoncé herself with a rendition of “Crazy In Love,” “Deja Vu,” and “Single Ladies” to name a few. She’s also done a phenomenal job at imitating Madonna, Britney Spears, and Nicki Minaj .

Halloween has been officially conquered thanks to Tabria. Every other celebrity may want to come harder or hang their costumes up.

