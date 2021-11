The year in Marvel has largely been one of getting the Disney+ series off the ground, and venturing into new territory in the movies – establishing new worlds and characters in Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings and Eternals. But capping off the year is one of the MCU’s beloved characters – Tom Holland’s Peter Parker – in his biggest solo outing yet, Spider-Man: No Way Home. With multiverse-spanning villains to battle, his secret identity no longer secret, and Doctor Strange willing to bend reality to help him out, the stage is set for a massive Marvel blow-out full of mind-bending surprises.

TENNIS ・ 7 DAYS AGO