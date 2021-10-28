Bash on Biden: This is not how party politics works in 2021

(CNN) — It's normal for the out-of-power party to gain momentum in off-year elections and gain seats in Congress in the midterms. It's very abnormal for that party to be led by a person who actively tried to engage in a coup and overturn the most recent election results. Tuesday...
(CNN) — Kyle Rittenhouse's friend testified Tuesday that the armed teenager was "freaking out," pale and sweaty after he fatally shot two people and wounded another during the unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last summer. "He said he had to do it, it was self-defense, people were trying to hurt him,"...
(CNN) — Kobe Bryant's widow, Vanessa Bryant, will not have to undergo a psychiatric evaluation in her lawsuit against Los Angeles County over leaked photos of the NBA star's fatal helicopter crash, a judge has ruled. Bryant's lawsuit claims photos of the January 2020 helicopter crash that killed her husband,...
During the 2020 presidential campaign two slogans were often heard - “Promises Made, Promises Kept” from the Republicans and “Build Back Better” from the Democrats. Now President Joe Biden can also claim a kept promise. The Taliban is back in control of Afghanistan and is much stronger with all the military equipment we left behind. They have certainly been - built back better.
(CNN) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday received an unwelcome wake up call for his still-new presidency as the Democrat arrived back in Washington from a European excursion suddenly facing a transformed political landscape. Republican Glenn Youngkin's projected victory over Democratic former Gov. Terry McAuliffe in Virginia, which Biden won...
To help pay for his big economic and social agenda, President Joe Biden is looking to go where the big money is: billionaires. Biden never endorsed an outright “wealth tax” when he campaigned for the White House last year. But his more conventional proposed rate increases on the income of large corporations and the wealthiest Americans have hit a roadblock.
Too often, American public opinion operates as if it were a school of fish. Even the slightest disturbance in the water can impel the school to change course instantly and en masse as if it were a practiced drill team. Elevating China and Russia from competitors to adversaries is a...
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden embarks for Europe on Thursday, where he hopes to bring word of agreement with Democrats in Congress on major climate and social policy priorities — but domestic politics will be hard to avoid. By happenstance of the calendar, the trip to Italy for the G20...
Dana Milbank’s excellent Oct. 21 Washington Sketch column on who the real RINOs are, “Trump and his herd are the real RINOs,” got me thinking. Historians call the party of Thomas Jefferson and James Madison Democratic-Republicans. In fact, they called themselves the Republican Party, but because their party morphed into the Democratic Party, this is an attempt to avoid confusing them with today’s Republican Party.
NBC 10's Gene Valicenti recaps the top political stories of the week. Rep. Jim Langevin talks spending bill on '10 News Conference'. NBC 10's Gene Valicenti asks Rep. Jim Langevin, D-R.I., about efforts to pass a $1.75 trillion spending bill through Congress.
Tuesday is the day everyone is looking to for the earliest possible House vote on President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plans. If that timeframe holds, it’ll be four days past the deadline lawmakers had imposed to deliver him a legislative victory and send him off to the COP26 climate conference in Scotland with some definite reductions […]
In this Question of the Week podcast episode, College of Arts & Sciences political scientist Lauren Mattioli assesses Joe Biden one year after his election. Promising to jettison Trumpism, the president has lowered the rhetorical thermostat, Mattioli says, but in areas like immigration, he is disappointing supporters with a populist politics, while GOP obstructionism imperils the rest of his agenda.
One year ago today, President Joe Biden was voted into office, ousting incumbent President Donald Trump. Biden inherited a country faced with a deadly pandemic and fractured by political divisions, alongside Vice President Kamala Harris. In the past 12 months, the president’s actions have sparked conversation and controversy around the U.S. and within the Brown political community. The Herald spoke with student representatives from political organizations on campus about their thoughts on Biden’s first year in the Oval Office.
For all the talk about how President Biden’s poll numbers have taken a turn for the worse in recent months, it’s worth emphasizing just how much those numbers remain in the neighborhood of the new political normal. Biden’s average approval rating stands at about 43 percent, which is a number...
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — As another election cycle draws closer, conversations are emerging around how to make democracy work for everyone — from voting rights to political parties. The McCourtney Institute for Democracy will address these topics head-on at two events taking place in mid-November. Desmond Meade, executive director of...
West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin is seen leaving the U.S. Capitol after a Senate vote on Wednesday. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said he had previously offered to change his political party affiliation to independent if he were an “embarrassment” to his Democratic colleagues. “I said, me being a moderate centrist...
The Congressional Black Caucus is counting a win from the $1.75 trillion framework agreement for President Biden’s “Build Back Better” plan. The Caucus has been demanding that the Biden Administration keep promises it made to the Black voters who delivered the Democrats a win in November 2020. The Hill reports...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — American politics remains more gridlocked and divided than ever. The problem seems to be not just disagreements between the two major parties but divisions within both the Republican and Democrat Parties. Is there now a real opportunity for a viable third party to emerge? Or is the political process so institutionalized that is all but impossible? And among these current intra-party disagreements what party factions will come out on top? And what will that mean for next year’s mid-term elections and the next contest for President in 2024? We have two of our best political analysts joining to address these topics. They are Democrat Larry Woods and Republican Bill Phillips.
WASHINGTON — As the first deadline under federal vaccination orders hit Tuesday for active-duty Air Force personnel the Biden administration said firing those who refuse jabs should not be the first enforcement option. The administration is requiring that not just military personnel but also federal civilians and the employees of...
Comments / 0