Bash on Biden: This is not how party politics works in 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — American politics remains more gridlocked and divided than ever. The problem seems to be not just disagreements between the two major parties but divisions within both the Republican and Democrat Parties. Is there now a real opportunity for a viable third party to emerge? Or is the political process so institutionalized that is all but impossible? And among these current intra-party disagreements what party factions will come out on top? And what will that mean for next year’s mid-term elections and the next contest for President in 2024? We have two of our best political analysts joining to address these topics. They are Democrat Larry Woods and Republican Bill Phillips.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO