Bash on Biden: This is not how party politics works in 2021

CNN
 6 days ago

What’s happening in China...

edition.cnn.com

Can voters support Republicans without supporting Trump?

(CNN) — It's normal for the out-of-power party to gain momentum in off-year elections and gain seats in Congress in the midterms. It's very abnormal for that party to be led by a person who actively tried to engage in a coup and overturn the most recent election results. Tuesday...
The Ledger

Voice of the people: Biden kept promise made

During the 2020 presidential campaign two slogans were often heard - “Promises Made, Promises Kept” from the Republicans and “Build Back Better” from the Democrats. Now President Joe Biden can also claim a kept promise. The Taliban is back in control of Afghanistan and is much stronger with all the military equipment we left behind. They have certainly been - built back better.
Biden arrives back in Washington to a political nightmare

(CNN) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday received an unwelcome wake up call for his still-new presidency as the Democrat arrived back in Washington from a European excursion suddenly facing a transformed political landscape. Republican Glenn Youngkin's projected victory over Democratic former Gov. Terry McAuliffe in Virginia, which Biden won...
PBS NewsHour

What’s the so-called ‘wealth tax’ in Biden’s proposed bill, and how would it work?

To help pay for his big economic and social agenda, President Joe Biden is looking to go where the big money is: billionaires. Biden never endorsed an outright “wealth tax” when he campaigned for the White House last year. But his more conventional proposed rate increases on the income of large corporations and the wealthiest Americans have hit a roadblock.
arcamax.com

Domestic politics to follow Biden overseas

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden embarks for Europe on Thursday, where he hopes to bring word of agreement with Democrats in Congress on major climate and social policy priorities — but domestic politics will be hard to avoid. By happenstance of the calendar, the trip to Italy for the G20...
Washington Post

Morphing political beliefs in our political parties

Dana Milbank’s excellent Oct. 21 Washington Sketch column on who the real RINOs are, “Trump and his herd are the real RINOs,” got me thinking. Historians call the party of Thomas Jefferson and James Madison Democratic-Republicans. In fact, they called themselves the Republican Party, but because their party morphed into the Democratic Party, this is an attempt to avoid confusing them with today’s Republican Party.
FOX40

Political analysts discuss Biden infrastructure struggles

Tuesday is the day everyone is looking to for the earliest possible House vote on President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plans. If that timeframe holds, it’ll be four days past the deadline lawmakers had imposed to deliver him a legislative victory and send him off to the COP26 climate conference in Scotland with some definite reductions […]
Boston University

Has Joe Biden Abandoned Trumpism and Populist Politics?

In this Question of the Week podcast episode, College of Arts & Sciences political scientist Lauren Mattioli assesses Joe Biden one year after his election. Promising to jettison Trumpism, the president has lowered the rhetorical thermostat, Mattioli says, but in areas like immigration, he is disappointing supporters with a populist politics, while GOP obstructionism imperils the rest of his agenda.
Brown Daily Herald

A year of Biden: U. political community responds

One year ago today, President Joe Biden was voted into office, ousting incumbent President Donald Trump. Biden inherited a country faced with a deadly pandemic and fractured by political divisions, alongside Vice President Kamala Harris. In the past 12 months, the president’s actions have sparked conversation and controversy around the U.S. and within the Brown political community. The Herald spoke with student representatives from political organizations on campus about their thoughts on Biden’s first year in the Oval Office.
The Daily Collegian

Events to examine the future of political parties and direct democracy

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — As another election cycle draws closer, conversations are emerging around how to make democracy work for everyone — from voting rights to political parties. The McCourtney Institute for Democracy will address these topics head-on at two events taking place in mid-November. Desmond Meade, executive director of...
WTVF

Inside Politics: The Future Of America's Political Parties

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — American politics remains more gridlocked and divided than ever. The problem seems to be not just disagreements between the two major parties but divisions within both the Republican and Democrat Parties. Is there now a real opportunity for a viable third party to emerge? Or is the political process so institutionalized that is all but impossible? And among these current intra-party disagreements what party factions will come out on top? And what will that mean for next year’s mid-term elections and the next contest for President in 2024? We have two of our best political analysts joining to address these topics. They are Democrat Larry Woods and Republican Bill Phillips.
arcamax.com

As defense disruptions loom, Biden eases up on vaccine refusers

WASHINGTON — As the first deadline under federal vaccination orders hit Tuesday for active-duty Air Force personnel the Biden administration said firing those who refuse jabs should not be the first enforcement option. The administration is requiring that not just military personnel but also federal civilians and the employees of...
CNN

