The Windom Eagle boys took fourth and the girls sixth in the small school division of the Big South Conference Meet, which was held Tuesday in Pipestone. The team scoring was determined as a whole with all teams in both the small and large school divisions. Worthington was the overall boys champion, while Luverne was the small school champion. Windom’s boys were sixth overall with 138 points.

WINDOM, MN ・ 14 DAYS AGO