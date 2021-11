Fruits Basket has revealed the release date and poster for its new spin-off anime focusing on Tohru Honda's parents! A rebooted take on Natsuki Takaya's original manga series kicked off in 2019, and adapted the manga far more closely than the original anime series from the early 2000s. The third and final season of this reboot series wrapped earlier this year, and with it finally brought the manga's full ending to the anime as the first adaptation had to use its original ending at the time. But that's not all we're getting from this new take on the series.

