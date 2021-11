Olivia Jade tells ‘Extra’s’ Katie Krause how excited she is for her mom, Lori Loughlin, to return to television! The ‘DWTS’ contestant also reveals what her mom texts her about after each show, and shares that she’s a big fan of partner Val Chmerkovskiy. The 22-year-old also talks about whether she will share the small screen with her famous mom, and what she has learned about herself competing on ‘Dancing with the Stars.’ She says she’s gaining some self-confidence! ‘DWTS’ airs Monday nights on ABC.

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO