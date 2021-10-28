CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Board of Education Goals

fairburyjeffs.org
 5 days ago

Every decision of the Board of Education will be based on what we believe to be best for the students of Fairbury Public Schools. Prepare students for College, Career, and Life readiness with rigorous 21stCentury skills as identified locally through the EdLeader 21 initiative. Develop instructional strategies to improve...

www.fairburyjeffs.org

Comments / 0

Related
sheltonherald.com

Shelton Board of Education candidate: Lorraine Rossner

Background: She is recently retired from a 42-year career with the Shelton Public School System. In her time with the public schools she has served as a classroom specialist on the elementary, intermediate, and secondary levels as well as holding the positions of Department Chair and Professional Development Coordinator for the district. She has served in the administrative positions of Elementary Vice-Principal and High School House Master. She finished her service to the school district as the Assistant Superintendent for the last nine years of her tenure.
SHELTON, CT
eastoncourier.news

Letter: Kathy Thompson for Region 9 Board of Education

Kathy Thompson says it best: “Time is unrelenting, and there is no time to waste on personal agendas or politically charged issues.”. The effects of the pandemic on our children and teaching staff are not behind us, and while our children have shown a tremendous amount of resilience, we cannot gloss over the fact that our kids need academic and emotional support. We must get back to basics.
EDUCATION
thesunpapers.com

Moorestown board of education selects new superintendent

At the Oct. 19 Moorestown Township Board of Education meeting, the Board unanimously appointed Michael Volpe as the next superintendent of schools. The search, which began over four months ago, included extensive stakeholder input to develop the desired characteristics and skills for the successor superintendent. The Board thanks our school community for their involvement in the process.
EDUCATION
scriptype.com

Brecksville-Broadview Heights Board of Education candidates

For the Brecksville-Broadview Heights Board of Education, the terms of Fred Pedersen and Ellen Kramer will expire at the end of the year. Both candidates are seeking re-election to new four-year terms. Political newcomer, Tish Kwiatkowski, is also running for a seat on the board. Board members are paid $100 per meeting, with a minimum of 12 meetings per year. The state determines the pay of board of education members. School board members are Board can purchase board-offered benefits at full, premium cost. They only can get the benefit of group pricing but the district does not share in the costs of any benefits they receive.
BRECKSVILLE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Educational Programs#Infrastructure#Board Of Education Goals#The Board Of Education#Fairbury Public Schools#College Career#Life
Middletown Press

Shelton Board of Education candidate: Dr. Darlisa Ritter

Past Employment: Teacher in the Shelton Public School System for 40 years. Volunteering: Read Across America; Junior Achievement; Milken Family Foundation member. Education: Shelton public schools; Western CT State University, B.S., Elementary Education with concentrations in science and math; University of Bridgeport, M.S., sixth year; Doctorates in Educational Administration, Supervision and Leadership, and Human Resources; Recognized and cited as an outstanding doctoral leader in Who's Who in University Students; 17 years as a board member with three years as chair of the State Department of Education's Celebration of Excellence program while simultaneously serving for five years as Chair and member for the CT State Department, Bureau of Certification and Development and Accreditation Review Team.
SHELTON, CT
arkvalleyvoice.com

Meet the Salida Board of Education Candidates: Philosophy on Public Education

As part of its ongoing election coverage, Ark Valley Voice (AVV) compiled a list of questions for the Salida Board of education candidates. As before, each candidate was asked the same questions as well as given the same time and word limit for their response. Over the next few days, AVV will publish the candidate’s answers to the following six questions, grouping the answers to each question together to make it easier for readers to compare the answers.
SALIDA, CO
Westport News

Meet the candidates: Madison Board of Education

MADISON — There are six candidates running for Board of Education for Madison Public Schools. Running for the five open seats are incumbents Christine Maisano, Republican, and Emily Rosenthal, Democrat and challengers Maureen Hackett Lewis and Steven Pynn, Democrats, and Mary Ann Connelly and Jennifer Gordon, Republicans. Leading up to...
MADISON, CT
Register Citizen

Shelton Board of Education candidate: John K. Fitzgerald

Current Job: J. K. Fitzgerald Construction Company, Shelton; Builder, Developer, Engineer, 1983 to present. Volunteering: Shelton Housing Authority Vice Chairman; Building Committees for Long Hill, Mohegan, Booth Hill, and Elizabeth Shelton school renovations/additions; Perry Hill School reconstruction; Shelton High School renovation/addition and fire sprinkler upgrades; Shelton Intermediate new construction. Education:...
SHELTON, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
mooresvilletribune.com

Mooresville Board of Education candidates detail plans

Seven candidates will vie on the Nov. 2 ballot for two seats on the Mooresville Graded School District Board of Education. Incumbent Greg Whitfield is running for reelection to the five-member board while current Board Member Leon Pridgen Jr., whose term expires this year, opted not to seek re-election. Read...
MOORESVILLE, NC
JC Post

Kelli McCallum runs for the USD 475 Board of Education

Kelli McCallum wants to serve on the Geary USD 475 Board of Education. She is candidate for a seat on the Board. "If I am elected I would really like to see us get to a point where we're inviting a lot more community involvement and parent discussions in decisions that are made as well as being positive and inclusive of conversations that are going to happen."
JUNCTION CITY, KS
neusenews.com

Recap of the Greene County Board of Education meeting

The Greene County Board of Education met at their regular meeting on Monday, October 25, 2021, at the Greene County Tech Center. During the meeting, several community members addressed the board in regard to Greene Early College Students being eligible for sports a Greene Central and on the mask mandate at all schools.
GREENE COUNTY, NC
granbydrummer.com

GRANBY BOARD OF EDUCATION MEETING HIGHLIGHTS

Present: Mark Fiorentino, Melissa Migliaccio, David Peling, Sarah Thrall, and Tess Bajek and Jacob Scotto (Student Representatives) Absent: Jenny Emery, Rosemarie Weber and Brandon Webster. Assistant Superintendent’s Report. Jennifer Parsons provided updates including that as part of professional learning, a math consultant was in the district and trained middle school...
EDUCATION
fox35orlando.com

Florida Board of Education approves changes to civics curriculum

SANFORD, Fla. - The State Board of Education on Wednesday approved a new rule aimed at shaping civic education in public schools. The rule, which centers in part on teaching students about characteristics that make an "upright and desirable" citizen, is the culmination of legislation passed by state lawmakers earlier this year.
SANFORD, FL
ktoo.org

Juneau Board of Education adopts land acknowledgment

The Juneau Board of Education adopted a land acknowledgment during its meeting Tuesday night. It will be used during all future meetings of that board. The acknowledgment is intended to express appreciation and celebrate the context of the indigenous presence and history in the community. The board had tried to settle on the language during its Sept. 14 meeting.
JUNEAU, AK
WHSV

VA Board of Education prescribes updates to Standards of Quality

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Virginia Board of Education Release) - The public school system throughout the commonwealth could be getting multiple boosts after the Virginia Board of Education prescribed a number of benefits at its business meeting last week. The suggested upgrades are to the Standards of Quality, which deal with the...
VIRGINIA STATE
Victoria Advocate

State Board of Education member tours VISD schools

Texas State Board of Education member Ruben Cortez Jr. toured Victoria elementary schools to get a firsthand view of the innovative learning pathways on offer. School board officials took Cortez on a tour of O’Connor ACE Elementary School, Shields Elementary School and Smith STEM Academy. They also showed him the...
TEXAS STATE
Southwest Times Record

Fort Smith Board of Education votes on rezoning resolution

The Fort Smith Board of Education voted unanimously Monday night on the first steps of creating new school board zones. Board members approved a resolution establishing five single-member and two at large district zones. The need for additional zones comes after the release of 2020 census data. There are currently four zones.
FORT SMITH, AR
districtadministration.com

Some dreaded vaccine mandates. So are schools really losing teachers?

Employee vaccine mandates have not—as some had feared—driven teachers to quit classrooms in droves even as ongoing COVID infections continue to cause staff shortages. Shepherd Public Schools and Three Rivers Community Schools in Michigan moved their high schools and middle schools to distance learning this week due to a shortage of teachers and support staff. In Montana, staffing shortages also forced the Darby School District and the Glasgow School District to go remote for the week.
EDUCATION
hamlethub.com

Meet Ridgefield Democratic Board of Education Candidates this Thursday

Members of the public are invited to attend a reception on Thursday, Oct. 21, from 5-7 p.m., at which the 2021 Democratic candidates for Board of Education—Selina Bell, Amy Casey, Tom Colin and Tina Malhotra--will be present to answer questions about their candidacies and qualifications and hear voters’ ideas and feedback regarding Ridgefield’s excellent school system.
RIDGEFIELD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy