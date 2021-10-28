Board of Education Goals

For the Brecksville-Broadview Heights Board of Education, the terms of Fred Pedersen and Ellen Kramer will expire at the end of the year. Both candidates are seeking re-election to new four-year terms. Political newcomer, Tish Kwiatkowski, is also running for a seat on the board. Board members are paid $100 per meeting, with a minimum of 12 meetings per year. The state determines the pay of board of education members. School board members are Board can purchase board-offered benefits at full, premium cost. They only can get the benefit of group pricing but the district does not share in the costs of any benefits they receive.

BRECKSVILLE, OH ・ 13 DAYS AGO