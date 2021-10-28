Board of Education Goals

Past Employment: Teacher in the Shelton Public School System for 40 years. Volunteering: Read Across America; Junior Achievement; Milken Family Foundation member. Education: Shelton public schools; Western CT State University, B.S., Elementary Education with concentrations in science and math; University of Bridgeport, M.S., sixth year; Doctorates in Educational Administration, Supervision and Leadership, and Human Resources; Recognized and cited as an outstanding doctoral leader in Who's Who in University Students; 17 years as a board member with three years as chair of the State Department of Education's Celebration of Excellence program while simultaneously serving for five years as Chair and member for the CT State Department, Bureau of Certification and Development and Accreditation Review Team.
