Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s husband, Richard Ratcliffe is carrying out a hunger strike outside Whitehall to put pressure on the government to secure his wife’s release from prison.It comes after the British-Iranian charity worker, who has been detained by Iran since 2016, was this year charged with spreading “propaganda against the system” meaning she will spend another year in prisonAs well as the one-year jail term she has also been banned from leaving the country for a year.Having already been in prison for five years for various offences against the regime – which she has always denied – this is everything...

WORLD ・ 4 DAYS AGO