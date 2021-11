News from Bed Bath & Beyond, a fellow meme stock, helped stir the excitement in GameStop shares today. Shares of GameStop (NYSE:GME) are up more than 23% this month, with a good chunk of that run coming today. There was some news from the company recently, but today's surge comes as another meme stock soared after the bell yesterday. GameStop shares were up as much as 23% earlier this morning, but subsequently pared some of those gains. As of 11:15 a.m. EDT today, the stock remained almost 10% higher on the day.

