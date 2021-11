Having the capability to forcefully mute any meeting participant in Google Meet was rolled out nearly a year ago, but after being muted, call attendees could just unmute themselves and carry on. The problem with this functionality is that oftentimes as people attempt to adjust to the digital workspace during and post-pandemic, they may fumble with their microphone and camera and not understand why they were muted, to begin with. Accidents happen, and whether someone forgot to close their mic off or keeps turning it back on because they think it was toggled off by mistake, it creates chaos and halts the meeting.

