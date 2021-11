I have 2 Unix servers I am testing with. I created a volume and changed the default export to only allow the IP address for Server 1. The junction path for the volume points to the default export policy. I can mount the volume from Server 1 as I would expect. The problem is I can also mount the volume on server 2. I did not include the IP address for server 2 so I am puzzled as to why I am able to run showmount -e <IP of Data LIF> and see the volume on Server 2?

