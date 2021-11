Fans of the Fouke Monster and creatures like it have the opportunity to share their tales and hear other stories of Bigfoot and our local monster at the Fouke Monster Halloween Campout. Keith Crabtree (the Boggy Creek Fouke Monster himself) and Nite Callers Bigfoot Radio’s Lauren Smith hosts this one-of-a-kind event. It takes place on Halloween weekend at Alex Smith County Park near Doddridge, Arkansas. Bring the whole family out for a great weekend of Bigfoot talk, a costume contest (we wonder how many Fouke Monsters will participate) and trick or treating.

LIFESTYLE ・ 7 DAYS AGO