Opponents of GOP-drawn maps push for nonpartisan boundaries

By MITCHELL SCHMIDT
La Crosse Tribune
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHundreds of Wisconsinites packed a Senate committee meeting Thursday to push back against a Republican proposal for the state’s next 10-year political boundaries, maps that would likely ensure another decade of GOP majorities in the state Legislature. For Republicans, the GOP proposal for the state’s legislative and congressional boundaries...

