CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W Released with Ubuntu Server 21.10 Support

By Marius Nestor
linuxtoday.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRaspberry Pi Zero 2 W is the successor of the Raspberry Pi Zero W board and the third model in the...

www.linuxtoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
laptopmag.com

Hurry! HP Chromebook 11 falls to a measly $99

HP Chromebook 11 (2020): was $259 now $99 @ Best Buy. This Black Friday worthy Chromebook deal takes $160 off the 2020 model HP Chromebook 11 (11A-NB0013DX) — its biggest markdown yet. It features an 11.6-inch (1366 x 768) display, 1.1-GHz Intel Celeron N3350 CPU, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of eMMC flash storage. It's a solid choice if you want a basic laptop for creating docs, web browsing and managing emails. This deal ends October 22.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

The Dell XPS 13 laptop is so cheap today it could be a mistake

If you need to upgrade your laptop, you should take advantage of this year’s Black Friday deals, particularly Black Friday laptop deals or Black Friday gaming laptop deals, depending on the machine’s purpose. You don’t have to wait for the shopping holiday though, as there are early Dell Black Friday deals that you can shop right now. For example, the massively popular Dell XPS 13 is currently discounted by $250, which brings the laptop’s price down to $700 from its original price of $950.
COMPUTERS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: A $199 Laptop With Dazzling HD Display and Bang & Olufsen Speakers

If you’ve been waiting to pick up a new laptop, you’ll want to snag this surprise Amazon deal, which gets you a brand new HP Chromebook for just $199. The HP laptop sale gets you a 14-inch Chromebook with HD display, built-in webcam and 4GB of memory for work, school or just to use around the house. Choose from a gorgeous “ceramic white” or a classic “mineral silver” finish. Amazon Buy: HP Chromebook 14-Inch HD Laptop $199.99 Similar laptops run into the $500-$1000 range, and the cheapest price we previously saw for this HP 14 Series Chromebook was $279 last fall. You get the...
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadcom#Ieee 802 11#Ghz#Ieee#Lan
PCWorld

Score this HP Chromebook for $99, today only

If you need a new Chromebook for lightweight tasks, it’s your lucky day. Today only, Best Buy is selling an 11.6-inch HP Chromebook for an insane $99. This isn’t a jaw-dropping device, but it’ll get the job done and the price is definitely right. The sale ends just before midnight on Friday evening, Central Time.
COMPUTERS
CNET

Microsoft's Windows 11 vs. Windows 10: All the changes to know about

Microsoft started the phased rollout of its new operating system, Windows 11, earlier this month. Although only some PCs have been prompted to update, you may be wondering how the OS is different from Windows 10, and if it's worth downloading right away. You have until 2025 to make your decision, when Microsoft says it will no longer support Windows 10, but if you're ready to jump into Windows 11 now, you can download the OS to your computer as long as it meets eligibility requirements. If you already have Windows 10, Windows 11 will be available to you for free. (If you don't have Windows 10 yet, here's how to get it.)
SOFTWARE
CNET

Pixel 6 vs. Pixel 6 Pro: Google's flagship phones compared

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro were revealed by Google in October -- and as expected, they come loaded with welcome upgrades (including Google's new Tensor chips) that could potentially usher in the tipping of fortunes for the company's struggling phone division. With the Pixel 6 lineup, Google seems...
CELL PHONES
Tom's Hardware

Vulkan 1.1 Driver Comes to Raspberry Pi 4

V3DV, Mesa’s driver for the Vulkan API on Broadcom graphics processors such as that found in the Raspberry Pi 4 has reached another milestone: compliance with Vulkan’s 1.1 standard. There hasn’t been an announcement as such, but an update to the project’s repository at freedesktop.org was noticed by Phoronix. It’s...
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
NewsBreak
Computers
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Gadget Book: Programming the Raspberry Pi Pico in C

The Raspberry Pi Pico microcontroller was released at the start of the year, and this book may be of interest if you are looking to programme it in C: its Programming the Raspberry Pi Pico in C. Jointly authored by Harry Fairhead and Mike James, it takes you though possible...
COMPUTERS
PCWorld

Even the Raspberry Pi isn’t immune to the chip shortage

The crunch on global technology continues unabated. As production on everything from graphics cards to automobiles slows to a grind due to the ongoing chip shortage, even the humble Raspberry Pi isn’t unscathed. The makers of every maker’s favorite tiny, self-contained PC announced that they’re going to have to raise prices on the latest model. It’s the first time the company has ever announced a price increase for any product.
COMPUTERS
phoronix.com

Raspberry Pi Sees Their First Price Increase Due To Supply Chain issues

The ongoing supply chain issues across the semiconductor industry (and more broadly) are now impacting the Raspberry Pi operations for end-users/customers when it comes to pricing. The Raspberry Pi Zero and Raspberry Pi 4 2GB models have been under particular pressure due to supply chain disruptions. The Raspberry Pi Foundation...
TECHNOLOGY
hackaday.com

New Part Day: Raspberry Pi LEGO HAT

The Raspberry Pi Foundation have been busy little bees for the last couple of years producing their own silicon, new boards and now in collaboration with the LEGO Education team a new HAT to connect to the LEGO SPIKE education platform. This new HAT board will work with every Raspberry Pi board with a 40-pin GPIO header.
TECHNOLOGY
Tom's Hardware

Raspberry Pi Pico Flashes LEDs inside Halloween Figures To Music

Halloween projects just keep getting better — especially now that we have the Raspberry Pi Pico microcontroller on hand. Its low power consumption and basic programming requirements make it optimal for projects with more simple demands like this awesome set of Halloween figures, created by Dr2mod, that flashes LEDs to music in real-time.
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

Raspberry Pi Announces Build HAT: Create with Raspberry Pi and LEGO Education #piday #raspberrypi @Raspberry_Pi

Wildly exciting news from the folks over at Raspberry Pi!. Today we have huge smiles on our faces as we announce the Raspberry Pi Build HAT, a brand-new product that for the first time makes it easy to integrate LEGO® Technic™ motors and sensors with Raspberry Pi computers. We’ve designed it to enable fun and creative learning experiences for young people, teachers, and makers.
COMPUTERS
addictivetips.com

How to set up Webmin on Ubuntu Server

Ubuntu Server is an excellent Linux server operating system. It comes with Snaps, which makes setting up apps easier. In addition, it has live patching, so you never miss a security update and many more excellent features. Still, for as great as Ubuntu Server is, setting up certain things can...
SOFTWARE
hackaday.com

Raspberry Pi Tablet Gets Radio Surgical Enhancement

We always get excited when we buy a new tablet. But after a few months, it usually winds up at the bottom of a pile of papers on the credenza, a victim of not being as powerful as our desktop computers and not being as convenient as our phones. However, if you don’t mind a thick tablet, you can get the RasPad enclosure to fit around your own Raspberry Pi so it can be used as a tablet. Honestly, we weren’t that impressed until we saw [RTL-SDR] add an SDR dongle inside the case, making it a very portable Raspberry Pi SDR platform.
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

What’s New in Ubuntu 21.10? 6 Highlights

Version 21.10 marks the latest release of Ubuntu, and while Canonical has turned more of its attention toward the cloud and developers, Ubuntu "Impish Indri" comes with a number of substantial changes for the many who still use the Ubuntu desktop on a daily basis. Here's what to expect as...
COMPUTERS
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Kontron takes Raspberry Pi into Industry 4.0 with Codesys

Industrial control language Codesys will now run on Kontron’s Raspberry Pi compute module-based Pi-Tron CM3+ PCB computer (pictured). “The integrated development environment Codesys for programmable logic controllers according to the IEC 61131-3 standards is hardware-independent software for application development in industrial automation,” according to Kontron. “Thanks to its open interfaces and security features, Codesys has distinguished itself as an industry 4.0 platform and facilitates data exchange between IIoT networks.”
COMPUTERS
howtogeek.com

The Chip Shortage Is so Bad Raspberry Pi Prices Have Gone Up

Dave LeClair is the News Editor for How-To Geek. He started writing about technology more than 10 years ago. He's written articles for publications like MakeUseOf, Android Authority, Digitial Trends, and plenty of others. He's also appeared in and edited videos for various YouTube channels around the web. Read more...
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy