Govee StarPal Light Review: Portable, Ambient Smart Lighting

By Cameron Summerson
reviewgeek.com
 6 days ago

Smart lights are some of the coolest, most useful smart home products you can buy. The biggest issue is that sometimes you want to take your smart lighting with you, and you can’t … most of the time, anyway. With Govee’s StarPal lights, that changes. The StarPal comes in...

New York Post

How to stop your phone and other smart devices from listening to you

If you’ve ever thought someone was secretly eavesdropping on you, you’re right. Smartphones and other devices can hear and record what you say, as proven by a now-viral TikTok that showed thousands of audio files recorded on a woman’s Echo and Dot speakers and saved in the innermost folders of her Amazon account.
CELL PHONES
TrustedReviews

Govee Immersion Wi-Fi TV Backlight Review

Considerably cheaper than its rivals, the Govee Immersion Wi-Fi TV Backlight adds a bit of fun to what you’re watching, with the smart LED strip changing colour to match the on-screen action. Its a little fiddly to set up, and the camera control wasn’t quite as good at matching on-screen colours as the HDMI-based Hue Play HDMI Sync. However, the far lower price here makes this a simpler, cheaper upgrade – and it’s great fun.
ELECTRONICS
Cult of Mac

Jazz up your decor with HomeKit-compatible Nanoleaf Lines smart lights

Nanoleaf rolled out the latest in its catalog of modular, HomeKit-compatible LED smart-light panels. Following a parade of shaped-product releases — triangles, squares, hexagons — you can now buy Nanoleaf Lines for $200 and use them to make all sorts of lighted shapes. And you can sync them to action on a screen or to music.
ELECTRONICS
gadgetsin.com

Govee Lyra Smart Corner Floor Lamp Supports Alexa and Google Assistant

Govee Lyra smart corner floor lamp is designed to bring personalized illumination into your living space, and it supports voice control via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistance. Let’s keep checking if you want to learn more about it. The Lyra measures ‎5.3 x 5.3 x 57 inches and weighs ‎6.18...
ELECTRONICS
reviewgeek.com

The 6 Best Smart Lights for Holiday 2021

Smart lights are an essential part of your smart home setup and, yeah, they’re fun to look at, too. They help set the mood, whether it’s for a house party or movie night. If you’re wanting to pick some up, we can help. We found all of the best smart lights out there!
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: A $199 Laptop With Dazzling HD Display and Bang & Olufsen Speakers

If you’ve been waiting to pick up a new laptop, you’ll want to snag this surprise Amazon deal, which gets you a brand new HP Chromebook for just $199. The HP laptop sale gets you a 14-inch Chromebook with HD display, built-in webcam and 4GB of memory for work, school or just to use around the house. Choose from a gorgeous “ceramic white” or a classic “mineral silver” finish. Amazon Buy: HP Chromebook 14-Inch HD Laptop $199.99 Similar laptops run into the $500-$1000 range, and the cheapest price we previously saw for this HP 14 Series Chromebook was $279 last fall. You get the...
COMPUTERS
CNET

Upgrade your yard lighting to LED the smart way. Here's how

You likely have a lot of "smart" devices around your home: speakers, video doorbells, security cameras, thermostats and more. But have you thought about taking those smarts outside your home?. One of the last "dumb" things in your smart home might be your outdoor lighting. If you want a smart...
HOME & GARDEN
Gadget Flow

Govee Immersion Kit Smart Wi-Fi TV Backlight + Light Bars have a 1,080p HD smart camera

Take your home entertainment to the next level with the Govee Immersion Kit Smart Wi-Fi TV Backlight + Light Bars. It has a 1,080p HD smart camera for precise color recognition. It automatically projects reactive lighting onto the wall behind thanks to an RGBIC strip light. What’s more, two light bars enhance the lighting. Meanwhile, the mic captures your content’s audio. With both the mic and camera, you get combined audio and video syncing. Then, the dramatic multi-color RGBIC effect enhances whatever it is that you’re watching. Best of all, you get smart voice and app control with Alexa, Google Assistant, and the Govee Home app. Moreover, while this home theater gadget’s effect seems complex, it’s pretty easy to install. Finally, the rich preset lighting makes it simple to set the right mood.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Light Up Your Home in Any Color With the NOOK Smart Light

It seems that nowadays every space we tend to enter is powered by smart LED lights — and for good reason. Not only are smart LED lights fun to play around with due to the thousands of color choices assimilated with most, but the majority of smart LED lights help users effortlessly time their lighting schedules, manage brightness at their own pleasure and most importantly, save on their electric bill tremendously. That said, our favorite smart LED light right now comes from a new brand called NOOK Casa for just how well it brightens up the home. Buy: NOOK Smart Light...
ELECTRONICS
T3.com

Joby Beamo Ring Light 12” review

JOBY Beamo Ring Light 12",... JOBY Beamo Ring Light 12",... We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. If you’re looking for the best ring light you can buy in 2021, the choice across the market right now is huge. There are lots of different options from cheap imports to high-end professional-level ring lights that promise to offer all things to all people.
ELECTRONICS
T3.com

Smart light switch installation tips: what you need to know

The best smart light switches are designed to either connect to your existing smart bulbs to make controlling them even more convenient, or to replace your existing light switches so that you can control ordinary bulbs with your phone or smart speaker as well as good ol'-fashioned switch. And some of them do both.
ELECTRONICS
Mac Observer

Nanoleaf Lines Improve Decor Possibilities in Smart Lighting

Nanoleaf has been offering unique possibilities for blending smart lighting with home decor for years. Its latest product lineup, Nanoleaf Lines, gives you even more ways to light up your space. Each segment is 11 inches long and provides up to 20 lumens of brightness. You can set the lights to more than 16.9 million colors, and each segment has two color zones. This allows you to easily blend your color palette within your design. You can configure your Nanoleaf lines to sync with your music or Mac’s display. Nanoleaf Lines supports Apple HomeKit and also works as a Thread border router, allowing you to extend the reach of your smart home network without additional hubs. The starter kit, retailing for $199.99, comes with 9 light lines, a controller, a power supply, and everything else you need to get started. Expansion packs provide you 3 more light lines for $69.99. The smart lights are available for preorder now, with shipping expected in late November 2021.
HOME & GARDEN
Digital Trends

Govee Glide Wall Light Review: Simple on designs, big on light patterns

“The Govee Glide Wall Light can turn any bare wall into a masterpiece of dazzling colors.”. Govee’s been on a rampage. The last smart home maker to release new products with this much zeal was Wyze, but Govee has been on a much more frenetic pace in the last six months. What’s interesting to point out here is that the company’s focus has been fixed on just one product category, rather than dipping its toes into many areas. Smart lighting has been its specialty.
ELECTRONICS
The Gadgeteer

ThruNite TS2 Lantern Flashlight review – a handy light for work and safety

REVIEW – How often are you in a situation where you need just a little bit of light to illuminate the space around you? When you’re reading in bed at night, setting up a tent while it’s getting dark on a camping trip, working in a crawl space or above the ceiling where there is no other light? ThruNite has a great solution for these and other scenarios in their TS2 Lantern Flashlight.
ELECTRONICS
Design World Network

AEC-Q100 qualified ambient light sensor offers high dynamic range to 228 klux

The Optoelectronics group of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. introduced a new AEC-Q100 qualified ambient light sensor for automotive and consumer applications where very high sensitivity is needed for sensing light through dark cover materials. The Vishay Semiconductors VEML6031X00 features a highly sensitive photodiode, low noise amplifier, 16-bit ADC, and infrared (IR) channel in a miniature, opaque 2.67 mm by 2.45 mm surface-mount package with a low 0.6 mm profile.
ELECTRONICS
Android Headlines

Add Some Light To Your Gaming Setup For Cheap With The Govee Flow Plus

Amazon has the new Govee Flow Plus smart LED light bars on sale today for just $45.24. Making this a really great deal. Since the regular price is $64.99. Basically, it is listed on sale over at Amazon for $55.24 right now. But you can get another $10 off if you clip the coupon on-page.
ELECTRONICS
maketecheasier.com

MOMAX Q.LED Desk Lamp Review: Wireless Charging and Adjustable Lighting

A lamp might seem simple enough, but when it offers both wireless charging and adjusts for better eye health, it’s anything but basic. The MOMAX Q.LED Desk Lamp with a 10W wireless charging base offers more than just different brightness levels, thanks to different color temperatures. But how well does it perform for daily use? Find out in this hands-on review.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

How to easily automate smart lights

The whole point of getting smart lights is so they can activate on their own without you needing to step in. Every smart light comes with its own native application that includes basic automations, like setting a schedule, or turning them off when you leave the house. We’re going to run through some of the ways you can activate these automations with the most popular smart light platforms available.
RECIPES
BobVila

Feit Electric String Lights Review: Do They Work?

String lights are a traditional part of outdoor holiday decorating, but their appeal extends beyond a holiday season. Today’s outdoor string lights feature an array of bulb sizes, brightness levels, and even color options, and they’re well suited to nighttime entertaining any time of year. The best outdoor string lights are durable, made to weather the elements, and are easy to hang or attach to siding, trees, or columns.
ELECTRONICS
Ars Technica

Review: Bigger screen and better lighting make for a nearly perfect Kindle Paperwhite

It's the most reliable upgrade in tech: take a thing that was already good, and make the screen bigger. From laptops to TVs to phones to game consoles to tablets to watches, the time-honored tradition of making the screen bigger has resulted in some excellent upgrades, at least as long as making the screen bigger doesn't screw up anything else.
ELECTRONICS

