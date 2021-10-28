CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Draft Update: Where Do Georgia's Junior Stand?

By Brooks Austin
DawgsDaily
DawgsDaily
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xceNL_0cfj4qTc00

Georgia is one of the older and more experienced football teams in all of college football, particularly on the defensive side of the ball. Sure, the 2021 calendar year is filled with "super-seniors" all across the landscape of college football, but Georgia is in a unique circumstance this year.

They have an abundance of seniors on this football team. Players like James Cook, Zamir White, Jordan Davis, Adam Anderson, JT Daniels, Devonte Wyatt, Jamaree Salyer, and Justin Shaffer all elected to forgo the NFL Draft and return for their senior seasons. And now, they are all playing a major role on the No. 1 team in America.

So, as the season progresses, who are the draft-eligible juniors on this year's team? And what does their draft status currently look like?

*All projections based on the NFL Mock Draft Database — a collection of credited NFL Mock Drafts*

Nakobe Dean - First Round Projection

Dean is being looked at in the range of the top overall linebacker available in the 2022 NFL Draft. He's even been selected as high as 29th overall. Unless finishing his engineering degree on time is that important to him, he will likely be taking that first-round selection status.

George Pickens - Second Round Projection

Even after the knee injury that has kept Pickens out of the lineup this season, he's been selected as high as No. 14 overall in the upcoming draft. The NFL is still very much smitten with Pickens.

Derion Kendrick - Second Round Projection

However high you think a good corner is going to get drafted, go twice as high. That's the rule of thumb for available corners in the NFL Draft. They are extremely valuable and they are oftentimes reached for. Kendrick will be no different this spring.

Nolan Smith - Third Round Projection

Smith had all of the hype entering college and some of that hype still lingers around him. Though he's far from a first-round grade right now. His overall frame and lack of gaudy statistical production will keep him outside the top two rounds as it sits.

Lewis Cine - Third Round Projection

SI's very own NFLDraftBible is in love with Cine, they think he could be the first safety off the board. He's also in Mel Kiper's fourth available safety. The opinion is varying right now on Cine, but the ceiling is first-round right now.

JT Daniels - Fourth Round Projection

Entering the 2021 season, JT Daniels was linked to the first round of the NFL draft. He's since seen a colossal dip in his average draft positioning. Right now he's outside of the top-10 in most positional rankings metrics at quarterback.

Travon Walker - Fifth Round Projection

This is the projection we here at Dawgs Daily find most inaccurate based on the intel we've acquired. Sources we've spoken to have indicated the NFL is smitten with Travon Walker's physical traits.

Warren McClendon - First Rounder (2023)

There are early draft projections for the 2023 draft that show Warren McClendon as one of the best tackles available. Perhaps he makes a go at it this season following a strong showing to close the season.

Scouting Report: Who is Aliou Bah?

