We are all amid currently enrolling for our classes for spring 2022. Hopefully, everyone was able to snag a seat in their first choice of classes, but even juniors and seniors struggle to enroll in all of their desired classes. While it may be disappointing, there are many alternatives and potential classes that can perhaps fulfill breadth requirements and bring some much-needed flavor to a one-track schedule. This spring semester, consider taking a course that is environmentally focused in order to become a more aware and conscientious person. Who knows, it may just be the class you look forward to the most.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO