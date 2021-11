It appears that whatever Apple releases, it ends up selling, even if it is the $19 Polishing Cloth. The cleaning accessory is now backordered, with the company’s website saying that you will not get it for 10-12 weeks. One could conclude that it is a high-quality item, which is why it sold out so rapidly. However, its popularity was likely due to Apple’s brand name than anything else, as there was no in-depth look at the materials at the time, until now. iFixit provides a closer at why you have to pay a premium for it, even if it is just another cleaning cloth.

ELECTRONICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO