Smart homes and smart home robots are the wave of the future. Every aspect of a standard home has the potential to get smarter, whether it’s with cameras or voice activation. It’s time for all of us to take full advantage of what this world of technological innovation has to offer. Robots are being used as teaching assistants, crop harvesters and medical practitioners. They make tasks easier, faster and more accurate through their dependable technology and infinite capacity to work. Whether you’re a fan of robots or not, they are becoming more and more implemented into society at large and individual homes...

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO