CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Majority of British Financial Advisors Discussed Crypto with Clients: Survey

u.today
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to a poll published by Wisdom Tree, 72% of British financial advisors have had conversations with their clientele about digital currencies. Forty-eight percent of them are also...

u.today

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

SEC Chair Gensler likens crypto to ‘early seed investing,’ warns many coins will ‘fail’

Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman defended the tough stance he and other regulators have taken on cryptocurrencies, arguing that there is a lot of "hype" in the markets for digital assets, and that investors in these markets lack the protection they enjoy in markets for stocks and bonds, during an interview at the The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association annual meeting Tuesday.
MARKETS
Retirement Daily

Promising New Future for Speculative Cryptocurrency

It was akin to a world’s fair of all things cryptocurrency. A speech by Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan at the recent annual conference of the National Association of Personal Financial Advisors (NAPFA) made the sector sound as if it were from a distant future — a world with decentralized financial systems which involve zero employees, the ability to process loans instantly without a bank, and even nations accepting crypto as a form of legal tender. However, these innovations aren’t events from an alternate universe: they’re the reality for today’s world that has a clear demand for investment decisions to be made at the instantaneous pace of the internet.
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Cryptocurrency#Digital Assets#Uk#British#Interactive Brokers
cryptopotato.com

Peter Thiel: Bitcoin at $60,000 Means The Economy Is Facing Real Crisis

Bitcoin’s recent price appreciation indicates that the global economy is in a crisis state, said PayPal’s Co-Founder Peter Thiel. Peter Thiel – Co-Founder of PayPal and Palantir Technologies – believes the high price of bitcoin indicates that inflation has started shaking the financial network. He opined that investors should not rush to buy BTC when the USD value for a single token is more than $60,000.
BUSINESS
u.today

Polygen Secures $2.3 Million in Funding to Build Truly Decentralized Launchpad

Polygen (PGEN), a "fully decentralized" launchpad, shares the details of its strategic fundraising round supported by a number of top VC foundations. Polygen raises $2.3 million, SL2 Capital led the round. According to a press release shared with U.Today, Polygen, which addresses the building of a decentralized cryptocurrencies tokensale platform...
MARKETS
u.today

Singapore Has No Plans to Ban Crypto: Finance Watchdog Boss

Mr. Ravi Menon, who is a managing director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore—the core financial watchdog of the city-state—reaffirms his focus on strengthening Singapore's position as the world's #1 blockchain hub. Best approach is not to ban crypto. According to an article by Bloomberg Crypto, Mr. Menon is certain...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
U.K.
Augusta Free Press

How beneficial is hiring a net worth financial advisor for your assets?

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Doing business is not easy because you need to be more patient and responsible for your company’s financial welfare. For example, you may have lands, commercial apartments, malls, and all properties with you. All you have to do is, increase your current income from those assets. You may receive a good income, but you need to obtain more from it. For that, you have to hire a financial advisor who takes care of everything that belongs to your business. That person will manage your properties and try to improvise those.
PERSONAL FINANCE
u.today

Wojak Finance (WOJ) Telegram Community Gains 40,000 Members Soon After Launch

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
u.today

Kraken Plans to Offer Stock Trading

Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has plans to venture into traditional banking services, according to CEO Jesse Powell. During a recent interview on CNBC, Powell said that the company was on track to offer stock trading and even "small loans" in the long term:. We are getting more into traditional services such...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Cloud-based expense management software maker Expensify to raise up to $242.5 million in planned IPO

Expensify Inc. , a cloud-based expense management software platform, set terms for its initial public offering on Monday, with plans to offer 9.7 million shares priced at $23 to $25 each. The company would raise $242.5 million at the top of that range at a valuation of more than $2 billion, based on the 80.9 million shares expected to be outstanding after the deal closes. The company has applied to list on Nasdaq, under the ticker "EXFY." JPMorgan, Citigroup and BofA Securities are lead underwriters in a syndicate of six banks working on the deal. Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes and working capital, with part earmarked for bonuses for staff during the fourth quarter. The company had net income of $14.7 million in the six months to end-June, up from $3.5 million in the year-earlier period. Revenue rose to $49.5 million from $25.2 million. The deal comes at a time when the Renaissance IPO ETF is up 6% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 22.6%. In its IPO filing documents, the company says it "helps the smallest to the largest businesses simplify the way they manage money."
SOFTWARE
u.today

Binance Temporarily Disables All Crypto Withdrawals

Binance has temporarily disabled all withdrawals from the platform due to technical issues. According to the Twitter announcement, the team is already working on the problem. At press time, the technical reason has not been specified. The issue may be tied to the problem with backlogs caused by network congestion.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy