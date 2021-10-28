CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

CANOPY-1 Data Support Continued Study of Canakinumab in Select Populations of Patients With Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer

By Ariana Pelosci
cancernetwork.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough canakinumab, an investigational interleukin-1β inhibitor, plus pembrolizumab did not meet the primary end points for locally advanced metastatic non–small cell lung cancer in the CANOPY-1 trial, it could have potential in certain patient subgroups. Although canakinumab (ACZ885) in combination with pembrolizumab (Keytruda) and platinum-based doublet therapy did meet...

www.cancernetwork.com

Related
bostonnews.net

Immunotherapy beneficial for patients with cancer that has spread to tissues around brain: Study

Washington [US], October 20 (ANI): Two new studies indicate that immunotherapy may benefit people with leptomeningeal carcinomatosis (LMD), a rare but serious complication of cancer that has spread to the brain and/or spinal cord. The research was led by investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, and the Broad Institute.
CANCER
healio.com

Phase 3 trial of canakinumab for lung cancer misses primary endpoints

The addition of canakinumab to pembrolizumab and chemotherapy failed to extend PFS or OS among patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer, according to topline results of a randomized phase 3 trial. However, results showed potentially clinically meaningful improvements in both outcomes among prespecified subgroups. Canakinumab (ACZ885, Novartis) is an...
CANCER
Medscape News

Fast Five Quiz: Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Targeted Therapy

80% of all lung cancers are non–small cell lung cancers (NSCLCs), and roughly half of these cancers harbor oncogenic driver mutations. Several agents that target some of these molecular aberrations are now available for the treatment of NSCLC, leading to a new era in the care of patients with these cancers.
CANCER
Psychiatric Times

Study Finds Psilocybin Improves MDD in Patients With Cancer

Results suggest that psilocybin therapy may prove to be helpful in improving quality of life for patients with cancer. An open-label study of psilocybin therapy for depression in patients with cancer found that 50% of participants achieved remission of depression symptoms within 1 week of receiving COMP360 psilocybin therapy. The...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

High-dose radiation thwarts tumor growth in patients with advanced lung cancer

High-dose radiation therapy can be used to lengthen progression-free survival for people with advanced lung cancer when systemic therapy has not fully halted the growth or spread of metastases, according to a new study. Findings will be presented today at the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) Annual Meeting. This...
CANCER
Medscape News

Social Support Improves Survival in Patients With Blood Cancers

People with aggressive blood cancers who require unplanned hospitalizations tend to live longer if they have strong social support from friends or family, according to a recent study published in the Journal of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network. Aggressive blood cancers often require toxic treatments that make daily life difficult....
CANCER
Business Insider

New Cologuard® Modeling Data Show Patient Navigation Matters When Reaching Underserved Populations for Colorectal Cancer (CRC) Screening

Cologuard Data Models Impact on CRC Incidence, Mortality and Cost Effectiveness in a Medicaid Population. The Exact Sciences Laboratories Patient Navigation Program features on-demand phone support, reminder phone calls, texts and emails at no additional cost with each Cologuard test ordered. These new data, generated from the CRC-AIM microsimulation model,...
CANCER
Nature.com

Lineage-restricted neoplasia driven by Myc defaults to small cell lung cancer when combined with loss of p53 and Rb in the airway epithelium

Small cell lung cancer (SCLC) is an aggressive neuroendocrine cancer characterized by loss of function TP53 and RB1 mutations in addition to mutations in other oncogenes including MYC. Overexpression of MYC together with Trp53 and Rb1 loss in pulmonary neuroendocrine cells of the mouse lung drives an aggressive neuroendocrine low variant subtype of SCLC. However, the transforming potential of MYC amplification alone on airway epithelium is unclear. Therefore, we selectively and conditionally overexpressed MYC stochastically throughout the airway or specifically in neuroendocrine, club, or alveolar type II cells in the adult mouse lung. We observed that MYC overexpression induced carcinoma in situ which did not progress to invasive disease. The formation of adenoma or SCLC carcinoma in situ was dependent on the cell of origin. In contrast, MYC overexpression combined with conditional deletion of both Trp53 and Rb1 exclusively gave rise to SCLC, irrespective of the cell lineage of origin. However, cell of origin influenced disease latency, metastatic potential, and the transcriptional profile of the SCLC phenotype. Together this reveals that MYC overexpression alone provides a proliferative advantage but when combined with deletion of Trp53 and Rb1 it facilitates the formation of aggressive SCLC from multiple cell lineages.
CANCER
unmc.edu

UNMC study shows decrease in lung cancer deaths, citing earlier diagnosis, better treatments

A lung cancer expert at the University of Nebraska Medical Center says a large, yearlong study underscores the need for increased - and regular - screenings for lung cancer. Study results, which appeared in the Journal of the American Medical Association’s Oncology journal Oct. 21, update the incidence of lung cancer in the U.S. and emphasize the importance of earlier detection and newer treatments in improving survival from lung cancer.
OMAHA, NE
Medical News Today

How can palliative care help with small cell lung cancer?

When someone has a condition that is difficult or impossible to cure, treatment often focuses on relieving the symptoms and improving the person’s quality of life. This vital form of care is called palliative care. This article looks at how doctors use palliative care to treat small cell lung cancer...
CANCER
Newswise

ASTRO 2021: New Study from Memorial Sloan Kettering Finds Targeted Radiation Beneficial in Cases of Advanced Lung Cancer

Newswise — CHICAGO, October 24, 2021 - A new study from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center found that high-dose radiation therapy administered alongside systemic therapy in patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer can help extend progression free survival. This is the first and largest randomized clinical trial ever to study the use of stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) in treating oligoprogressive metastatic lung and breast cancers. These findings will be presented during this year’s American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) meeting in Chicago.
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Tisagenlecleucel Granted FDA Priority Review for Relapsed/Refractory Follicular Lymphoma

Patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma who have received 2 prior lines of therapy appear to benefit from treatment with tisagenlecleucel, which was granted a priority review by the FDA. The FDA has granted priority review to tisagenlecleucel (Kymriah) for adult patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma who...
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Eryaspase Plus Chemotherapy Did Not Significantly Improve OS in Second-Line Advanced Pancreatic Cancer but Yielded Superior Disease Control

Patients treated with eryaspase for second line advanced pancreatic cancer did not meet the primary end point of overall survival in the TRYbeCA-1 trial. Treatment with eryaspase plus chemotherapy in a population of patients with second-line advanced pancreatic cancer did not result in a significant improvement of overall survival (OS), according to a press release from the drugs developer ERYTECH on the phase 3 TRYbeCA-1 trial (NCT03665441). However, investigators noted that the regimen yielded superior disease control in the study.
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Cilta-Cel Demonstrates Continued Robust and Long-Lasting Responses in Relapsed/Refractory Myeloma

Patients with relapsed/refractory myeloma continued to experience durable and efficacious responses after treatment with ciltacabtagene autoleucel. Ciltacabtagene autoleucel (cilta-cel) demonstrated continued early robust and long-lasting responses after a single dose in a population of patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma, according to updated findings from the phase 1b/2 CARTITUDE-1 trial (NCT03548207) presented during the 2021 SOHO Annual Meeting.1.
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

New Genomic Profiling Kit May Provide More Accessible Testing and Personalized Care to Patients with Cancer

The AVENIO Tumor Tissue Comprehensive Genomic Profiling Kit could allow for more accessible genetic testing and result in more personalized treatments. The launch of the AVENIO Tumor Tissue Comprehensive Genomic Profiling (CGP) Kit could bring a more personalized medicine approach to patients with cancer by making genetic testing more readily accessible, according to a press release from the developer, Roche.
CANCER
UPI News

U.S. cancer patients spent $21B on treatment in 2019, data show

American cancer patients spent more than $21 billion on their care in 2019, a new report shows. That $21.09 billion included out-of-pocket costs of $16.22 billion and patient time costs of $4.87 billion. Patient time costs are the value of the time patients spend traveling for, waiting for and receiving care.
CANCER
onclive.com

It’s Not a Small World for Small Cell Lung Cancer Treatment

Isabel Preeshagul, DO, MBS; Catherine Ann Shu, MD; and Ashish Saxena, MD, PhD, discuss the latest findings in small cell lung cancer based on studies that were presented during the 2021 ESMO Congress, 2021 World Conference on Lung Cancer, and 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting. Isabel Preeshagul, DO, MBS; Catherine Ann...
CANCER

