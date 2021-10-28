CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Telecom Italia top investor Vivendi asks for board discussion on revamp-source

By Syndicated Content
kdal610.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILAN (Reuters) – Telecom Italia’s (TIM) top shareholder Vivendi has asked for an extraordinary board meeting at the Italian telecoms group to discuss the proposed reorganisation of TIM’s businesses, a source close...

kdal610.com

Comments / 0

Related
kdal610.com

BlackRock to nearly halve stake in British e-commerce firm THG

(Reuters) -THG’s second-largest shareholder BlackRock Inc is offloading nearly half its stake in the company at a 10% discount, in the latest sign of investor discontent with the British e-commerce group. Deal bookrunner Goldman Sachs said on Tuesday BlackRock would sell 58 million THG shares at 195 pence apiece, a...
BUSINESS
kdal610.com

Huawei to sell key server division due to U.S. blacklisting- Bloomberg News

(Reuters) – Huawei Technologies Co is in advanced talks to sell its x86 server business after the U.S. blacklisting of the company made it difficult to secure processors from Intel Corp, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday. The Chinese telecoms giant is selling the server business to a consortium that includes...
BUSINESS
mobileworldlive.com

Vivendi seeks clarity over Telecom Italia strategy

Telecom Italia’s board was reportedly ordered to hold an extraordinary meeting by its largest shareholder Vivendi, following a cut in its 2021 guidance. Bloomberg reported investors were stunned by Telecom Italia’s decision to cut its core profit guidance and Vivendi is now seeking clarity on CEO Luigi Gubitosi’s plans to turnaround the operator’s fortunes.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Telecoms#Investor#Milan#Reuters#Telecom Italia#Italian#Cdp#French
US News and World Report

Vivendi Committed to TIM Despite Disappointing Results -Source

MILAN (Reuters) - Telecom Italia's (TIM) top investor Vivendi is committed to supporting Italy's biggest telecoms group despite its disappointing financial results, a source close to the French media group said on Wednesday. The comments came after TIM posted a decline in revenues and core profits for the third quarter.
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Telecom Italia Cuts 2021 Core Profit Goal on Home Market Weakness

MILAN (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TIM), Italy's largest telecoms company, on Wednesday said it had further cut its 2021 core profit guidance to reflect worsening market conditions. It said its board had discussed a possible reorganisation to extract value from the group's assets and asked CEO Luigi Gubitosi to continue...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
US News and World Report

Telecom Italia to Start 'Maximising Value' of Cloud Venture Next Year - CEO

ROME (Reuters) - Telecom Italia expects to carry out plans to extract value from its cloud venture Noovle in the second part of next year, the head of Italy's biggest phone group Luigi Guitosi said on Wednesday. In August, Gubitosi had said the company was considering options for its cloud...
BUSINESS
mobileworldlive.com

Telecom Italia cuts outlook as conditions deteriorate

Telecom Italia cut its core profit outlook for the full year, reflecting deteriorating domestic market conditions as it faces up to ongoing aggressive competition across the fixed and mobile market in Italy. The operator’s forecast remained at a single-digit decline in core earnings, but instead of the low-to-mid range previously...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
Advanced Television

Vivendi wants bigger slice of Prisa

French media conglomerate Vivendi has asked the Spanish government for authorisation to buy up to 29.9 per cent in Spanish media company Prisa. Prisa revealed the request in a filing to the stock market regulator. Vivendi already holds a 9.94 per cent stake in Prisa. Vivendi had previously said the...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Vivendi asked Spanish government authorisation to up stake in Prisa

MADRID (Reuters) -French media group Vivendi has asked the Spanish government the authorisation to buy up to 29.9% in media company Prisa, the Spanish company said on Monday in a filing with the stock market regulator. The French media group had already snapped up a 9.94% stake in the beleaguered...
BUSINESS
Light Reading

Telecom Italia dumped Altiostar for JMA as open RAN supplier

No 2G could mean no deal for companies pitching open RAN technologies to the world's biggest operators. JMA Wireless, a developer of open RAN software based in New York State, says it has replaced Altiostar, a rival, as an open RAN vendor to Telecom Italia. The reason is partly that JMA now brings support for 2G, says Lorenzo Minghini, a product line manager at JMA.
BUSINESS
kdal610.com

CNH Industrial, Monarch Tractor agree electrification technologies deal

MILAN (Reuters) – CNH Industrial said on Wednesday it had entered into an exclusive, multi-year licensing agreement for electrification technologies with Monarch Tractor, a U.S company focused on fully-electric autonomous tractors. The deal marks a further step in efforts by the Italian-American vehicle maker to bolster its agricultural businesses, while...
AGRICULTURE
kdal610.com

DuPont to buy engineering materials maker Rogers for $5.2 billion

(Reuters) -DuPont de Nemours Inc said on Tuesday it would buy engineering materials technology maker Rogers Corp for $5.2 billion, to capitalize on surging demand in markets such as electric vehicles, 5G telecommunications and clean energy. The company also said it plans to sell a substantial portion of its mobility...
BUSINESS
kdal610.com

SoftBank leads $93 million investment in NFT gaming firm the Sandbox

(Reuters) – The Sandbox, a Hong Kong-based gaming platform that allows users to build a virtual world using non-fungible tokens (NFTs), has raised $93 million from investors led by SoftBank’s Vision Fund 2, the company told Reuters on Monday. The latest fund raising came a little over a year after...
BUSINESS
kdal610.com

Credit Suisse to present strategy update on Thursday

ZURICH (Reuters) – Credit Suisse Group’s Investor Day on Thursday will provide an update on its group strategy review and follows a presentation of the Swiss bank’s third-quarter results, it said on Monday. Chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio, who joined the bank in April from Britain’s Lloyds, has promised a new strategy...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Deadline

Yahoo Latest Company To Pull Out Of China, Citing Business And Legal Challenges

Yahoo Inc. said Tuesday it’s pulling out of China, citing an increasingly challenging business and legal environment as the latest foreign company to be caught up in Beijing’s tougher stance on businesses operating there. Yahoo stopped offering its service in mainland China as of Nov. 1, a month after LinkedIn did the same, with the Microsoft-owned professional networking site noting “significantly more challenging operating environment and greater compliance requirements.” China already blocks social media giants Facebook, Twitter and Google. Yahoo’s exit coincided with China’s Personal Information Protection Law, a new privacy reg governing data collection. Yahoo has been gradually closing up shop...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy