While I realize people will yell at me about this list being wrong regardless of how I explain my process, let me lay out the criteria for my latest postseason player ranking. This isn't just a descending ranking of WAR because that's useless, and there's still a good bit of noise even with a full season of data for a pretty advanced statistic. I'm ranking the players on both teams based on what order I'd take them in this series considering what I think their true skill level is right now. Obviously 2021 performance is a huge part of that, but being white-hot over the last few weeks is better than being ice-cold.

