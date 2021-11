The fall season for the Davidson Men’s Tennis team has been nothing short of spectacular. After losing five seniors last spring, almost half the team, the four new freshmen had big shoes to fill and have done just that. Captain Sam Kavarana ‘22 called the start to the season “one of the best falls that we’ve had.” That is due in part to Sam himself, as Max Kachkarov ‘24 calls Kavarana the “translator” who does an excellent job at communicating the coaches’ overall message and keeping the team accountable.

TENNIS ・ 13 DAYS AGO