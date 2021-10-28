Bluestone Lane

Must See, Completely Upgraded Rambler - approx. 2,018 sq. ft. of living space. Gorgeous setting on 13,349 sq. ft. level lot with mature landscaping & manicured lawn. The perfect home for outdoor entertaining: huge deck with hot tub, 3 patios, fully fenced back yard, 2 side yards & front deck. Upgrades include: gourmet Kitchen with Cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. All baths completely renovated, including the primary luxury bath with 2-person soaking tub, glass & tile separate shower, double granite vanity, heated towel rack. Lower level has all new porcelain tile floor, Recreation Room with woodburning fireplace, additional Bedroom. Office, Laundry Room. New recessed lighting, fresh paint, new door hardware...throughout. Newly refinished hardwood floors on the main level. Living room with floor-to-ceiling bay window. Off-street driveway. Note: rear property line is near the stone walkway just past the rear fence.
