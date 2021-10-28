CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Bluestone Lane

visithudson.org
 5 days ago

Positioned on the vibrant Washington St, Bluestone Lane is just a couple of blocks from the...

www.visithudson.org

Comments / 0

Related
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4511 Tipton Lane

Must See, Completely Upgraded Rambler - approx. 2,018 sq. ft. of living space. Gorgeous setting on 13,349 sq. ft. level lot with mature landscaping & manicured lawn. The perfect home for outdoor entertaining: huge deck with hot tub, 3 patios, fully fenced back yard, 2 side yards & front deck. Upgrades include: gourmet Kitchen with Cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. All baths completely renovated, including the primary luxury bath with 2-person soaking tub, glass & tile separate shower, double granite vanity, heated towel rack. Lower level has all new porcelain tile floor, Recreation Room with woodburning fireplace, additional Bedroom. Office, Laundry Room. New recessed lighting, fresh paint, new door hardware...throughout. Newly refinished hardwood floors on the main level. Living room with floor-to-ceiling bay window. Off-street driveway. Note: rear property line is near the stone walkway just past the rear fence.
REAL ESTATE
northgwinnettvoice.com

Three local restaurants fail recent health inspections

Three local restaurants were given failing scores on their most recent health inspections following routine visits by the Georgia Department of Public Health. The three restaurants were Cuppoki inside the Mall of Georgia, Mika French Sushi in Sugar Hill and The Cheesecake Factory at the Mall of Georgia. The first...
RESTAURANTS
dexerto.com

Viral Popeyes TikTok gets rat-infested restaurant shut down

A TikToker went viral after he exposed a Popeyes restaurant for having a rat infestation. The clip led local health department officials to shut the “hazardous” location down. TikTok user ‘blaqazzrick01′, who claims he delivers raw chicken to local Popeyes’ in the area, uploaded his video of the Washington, DC...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Matt Lillywhite

A Future Storm Could Destroy New York City

Experts are concerned a major storm could flood New York City and destroy critical infrastructure throughout the region. "This is the biggest wake-up call we could possibly get," said Mayor Bill de Blasio when the remnants of Hurricane Ida caused major flooding in New York City. "What we have to recognize is the suddenness, the brutality of storms now. It is different."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee Shop#Washington Street#Hudson River#Food Drink#Hoboken Type Of Food
AccuWeather

The monster snowstorm that canceled Halloween

A record-setting nor’easter made Halloween look more like Christmas across the Northeast a decade ago, leaving millions in the dark and leading some to rename the month "Snowtober." Carving pumpkins is a Halloween tradition for many families, but the jack-o'-lantern masterpieces left outside were buried under snow 10 years ago...
ENVIRONMENT
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

14702 Dunbar Lane

This delightful 5-bedroom, 3-bathroom detached home is located right off Dale Blvd. There is hardwood flooring and tiling throughout the home. It is a two level split foyer home that includes features such as a cozy wood burning fireplace and a stunning sunroom. The kitchen includes an island, glass cabinetry, and appliances. The backyard is perfect for family outings or for gardening enthusiasts. It includes a back deck area and a shed. All of this situated in a convenient, friendly neighborhood with proximity to I-95 and the Potomac Mills mall.
MLS
News Argus

168 Turnwood Lane

2 Bed 1.5 Bath Townhouse in Rain Tree Condominiums off Peace Haven Road - 2 Bed 1.5 Bath Townhouse in Rain Tree Condominiums off Peace Haven Road. Convenient to shops, restaurants, Lewisville and HWY 421. All major appliances are included except washer and dryer. Laundry access is located in screened in back patio. Access to community pool and tennis courts.
HOUSE RENT
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

16530 Copperstrip Lane

Raw land with 2 entrances. Perfect for two homes and a family compound. Beautiful land next to Olney and Ashton. Listing courtesy of Re/Max Metropolitan Realty. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing. Some properties which appear for sale may no longer be available because they are for instance, under contract, sold, or are no longer being offered for sale. Information is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed accurate by the MLS or Arlington Realty, Inc.. Some real estate firms do not participate in IDX and their listings do not appear on this website. Some properties listed with participating firms do not appear on this website at the request of the seller. Data last updated: 2021-10-19T23:50:10.677.
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
chelseanewsny.com

Full House at the Mary Lane

Don’t go Google-mapping Mary Lane as some obscure street in Manhattan you’ve never heard of. Power-team Mike Price (The Clam, Market Table) and Joey Campanaro (The Little Owl) of Blackfoot Hospitality recently opened up The Mary Lane in the West Village, which is rife with non-numerical streets, but The Mary Lane is named after an heirloom varietal of fig, not some quaint off-the-beaten path path.
MANHATTAN, NY
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1137 Knoll Mist Lane

Great townhome in popular Montgomery Meadows. Bright, open floor plan featuring an large eat-in kitchen with a bay window, granite countertops, new fridge, new microwave, new oven and plenty of cabinet space. 3BR / 2F /2H baths, separate dining room and step down living room. Upstairs are 3 good sized bedrooms and 2 full baths. Lower level is finished with a 1/2 bath, rec room, store room and level walkout. In addition, there is fresh paint, new carpeting, a deck and more. Conveniently located near Rt 355 & I270 for easy commuting. Just 2 exits from the ICC.
MLS
oucampus.org

6316 W. Branham Lane

Great location for 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home. - Awesome property in desirable subdivision of Avalon Village in Laveen. Subdivision includes community pool, playground with play equipment and green spaces. Home has upgraded contemporary kitchen with galaxy gold granite counter tops, 36 inch upper maple cabinets with decorative hardware & recessed can lighting. Large master bedroom with double doors, large closets in all bedrooms, upgraded ceiling fans, and epoxy coated floor in 2-car garage. Home also has covered patio with low maintenance landscaping in backyard. Monthly front yard landscaping included in the rental amount. Tenant to pay 2% monthly administrative fee, 2.3% City of Phoenix rental tax, and $199 Admin move in fee. $100.00 of the security deposit is a non-refundable move-out inspection fee. All apps must go through pet screening.com even if you have no pet. Must view property in person before applying. Apply and pay for application fee online at www.denmanrealty.com. Open bankruptcies, unpaid evictions or rental judgements will not be accepted. Recent felonies (last 5 years) will be considered on a case-by-case basis.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

736 Holliday Lane

*Welcome to this charming 3BR 2.5Bath Updated Westminster home tucked away yet close to Deer Park walking trails & sports fields*Some recent updates include: New Roof, New Stainless Steel Appliances, New Granite, New Carpet, New Paint, & Bathroom updates*Enjoy relaxing on your large screened in porch overlooking your flat private yard*Brand new kitchen updates await your culinary skills while cold winters are easily warmed with 2 separate wood burning fireplaces*No thru street, no city taxes, & excellent school zone*Over 2,000 finished square feet of living space*
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

103 Larkspur Lane

Tis True! this land abuts the fishing lake!! Lake of the Woods 'small' 35 acre lake commonly called Keaton's Lake; Located in a quiet & private neighborhood with Parkland, golf & water neighbors; close to boat launch area; This lake does have a public beach and can enjoy most types of water activities : lake motors must be electric ( not gasoline ) powered. Some days you feel like it's your own private lake!!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

18028 Deere Trac Lane

Rancher tucked away on 6 acres which are mostly wooded. New roof, 3 new decks/porches, vaulted ceilings, eat in kitchen, separate dining area, master bath with double sinks, soaking tub and separate shower, Large shed to store your equipment, carport, and lots of open area to watch the wildlife right out of your front or back door. Great location, within minutes of the interstate. Easy access to Richmond or Northern VA.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

921 Cooks Lane

NEW LISTING! OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY OCTOBER 31st!! 10am -12pm!!! Beautiful 6 bedroom 3 full bathroom property located conveniently close to rt 70. This property has 2 bedrooms on the main level, huge family room, full bathroom and a beautiful renovated kitchen that walks out onto the main level deck. Kitchen has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and an open floor plan. On the 2nd level you will find two bedrooms, a den, and full bathroom. From the back bedroom, you will have access to a 2nd floor deck and there is access to a walk around 2nd level deck by the stairs leading up to the 3rd level. On the third level you will have your master with its own bathroom and walk in closet along with another bedroom. Outside you have a shed that is equipped with power. Their is still room to customize this huge house by finishing off the massive basement. The basement does have a walk out and an opportunity to add another bed and bathroom. Don't Miss this opportunity.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

28889 Jasper Lane

STUNNING TOWNHOME WITH AN ABUNDANCE OF UPGRADES. KITCHEN AND DEN OFFER CUSTOM CABINETRY. INCREDIBLE FAMILY RM/SOLARIUM WITH AMAZING WILDLIFE & COUNTRYSIDE VIEWS.VAULTED CEILINGS WITH RECESSED LIGHTING..TOTAL SECURITY SYSTEM. CURVED STAIRCASE WITH DUAL WOOD BANISTER..LARGE FINISHED STORAGE RM OVER GARAGE COULD BE 4TH BR. BEAUTIFUL LANDSCAPING. PROFESSIONAL PHOTOS WILL BE UPLOADED MONDAY.
MLS

Comments / 0

Community Policy