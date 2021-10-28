CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
6 things to know about Titans-Colts Week 8 showdown

By Mike Moraitis
 5 days ago
The Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts will meet for the second time this season when they take the field at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday in Week 8.

In their first meeting, the Titans emerged victorious, beating the Colts 25-16. It was an ugly game for both teams, as the offenses struggled, leading to a low-scoring affair.

But both teams have been better since that contest.

The Titans have won three of four since and have seen vast improvements on both sides of the ball during wins against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs.

Meanwhile, the Colts are seeing quarterback Carson Wentz play better as he’s gotten healthier. They have also won three of their last four games, with wins coming against the Miami Dolphins, Houston Texans and San Francisco 49ers. Indy’s last loss came against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 5.

Before these AFC South rivals take the field on Sunday, let’s take a look at six things to know about this all-important divisional matchup.

Titans on a winning streak at Lucas Oil Stadium

The Colts own the all-time regular season advantage over the Titans, 35-18, but the Titans have won three of the last four games against their division rival, including the last two at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The spread, over/under has increased

According to Tipico Sportsbook, the Titans are now 2.5-point underdogs to the Colts, with an over/under of 51.5. Both of those numbers have gone up by since the beginning of the week.

The Colts and Titans are both 5-2 against the spread and have hit the over in four of seven games so far this season.

Titans trying to grab a stranglehold on the division

With a win on Sunday, the Titans can grab a serious stranglehold on the division. Tennessee would own a 6-2 record, three games better than Indianapolis.

But, in reality, that would be a four-game lead, as the Titans would own the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Colts, which is the first tie-breaker when deciding the division between two teams with the same record.

However, if the Colts win, Indy would be right back in the mix, trailing the Titans by just one game. And, the tie-breaker would then come down to divisional record, where the two teams would be tied.

Carson Wentz looking to make history

Wentz tied Peyton Manning’s Colts record last week after he threw for at least two touchdowns and zero interceptions in his fourth-straight game. If Wentz can do it again on Sunday, he’ll have the franchise record.

In his last meeting with Tennessee, the Colts signal-caller failed to throw a touchdown or interception, the only time that has happened for him in 2021; however, he was hurt in that game, so he should fare better this time around.

A battle of two elite RBs

Just like the Titans do with Derrick Henry, the Colts would prefer to lead with their rushing attack, led by their impressive young back, Jonathan Taylor.

Henry has been dominant to start the season, as he leads the NFL in rushing yards by a whopping 290. He found some success against the Colts in Week 3, running for 113 yards, while also adding three catches for 31 yards.

The next-closest back to Henry right now is Taylor, who has been on fire of late. The Colts back has rushed for 100 yards or more in three of his last four, and the Colts have won each of the games in which he has broken the century mark in that span.

Taylor was setup for a big Week 3 versus the Titans after gaining 64 yards on 10 carries, but the Colts made the odd decision to go away from him as the game progressed. We don’t expect that to happen again on Sunday.

Tennessee owns the No. 9 run defense in the NFL, giving up 103.3 yards per contest. The Colts aren’t far behind, though, ranking No. 14 against the run with 111 rushing yards ceded per game.

Both teams dealing with injured secondary

Tennessee and Indianapolis have another thing in common: injuries in the secondary.

The Titans will be without their No. 1 cornerback, Kristian Fulton, and his backup, Caleb Farley. However, the Titans are also dangerously close to not having their starting safety in Amani Hooker, and their slot cornerback, Chris Jackson, both of whom did not suit up in Week 7 or practice on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Colts lost their starting safety, Julian Blackmon, for the season. They will also be without cornerback T.J. Carrie (IR), and fellow corner Rock Ya-Sin, who missed last week’s game and didn’t practice on Wednesday, is also in danger of being ruled out.

