Alumni Hall of Fame Game: A Flyers Family Reunion

Today, Flyers Charities and Flyers Alumni announced the full roster of Flyers legends set to play in the special "Orange & Black" alumni game at Wells Fargo Center on Monday, November 15. The alumni game is part of the Flyers Hall of Fame celebration and will take place the day before Flyers legends Paul Holmgren and Rick Tocchet will be inducted into the Flyers Hall of Fame on November 16. Featuring Flyers players from every decade of the franchise's history, the Orange & Black Alumni Game will give fans the opportunity to see their favorite Flyers players hit the ice together again. The roster features Hockey Hall of Fame greats such as Eric Lindros and Mark Howe, fan favorites like John LeClair, Brian Propp, Donald Brashear, and Reggie Leach, and more.
