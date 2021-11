NEWTON, MA–Construction Manager Colantonio Inc. recently started construction of Haywood House, 55 new units of affordable housing for the Newton Housing Authority (NHA). The groundbreaking ceremony was held on October 7th at John F. Kennedy Circle and featured guest speakers such as Richard Kronish, chairman of the Newton Housing Authority, and City of Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller. Also in attendance was Karen “Katy” Haywood, whose late husband, Reverend Howard Haywood, played a crucial role in getting the project to construction. Haywood was passionate about affordable housing as well as civil rights, and tirelessly worked to make Newton a welcoming city for everyone.

NEWTON, MA ・ 13 DAYS AGO