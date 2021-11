Before the start of the regular season, both the Colorado Avalanche and Tampa Bay Lightning were considered as the main favourites to win the Stanley Cup. The Avs had the highest odds by many prediction models and experts and the Lightning were not very far away at the second or the third place despite their off-season roster losses. The start of the new season, however, wasn’t very successful for either of the teams: the Avalanche lost three consecutive games after winning opening night, while the Lightning are still struggling to get a lead after four games.

