DNA from Sitting Bull's hair used for first time ever to link long-dead person to descendent

Researchers extracted DNA from Sitting Bull's hair.

This is the first time DNA has been used to verify a link between a historical figure and someone who’s still alive.

It took researchers 14 years to find a way to extract DNA from the hair, which was deteriorated from being stored at room temperature.

Scientists announced Wednesday that they used a DNA sample from Hunkpapa Lakota Chief Sitting Bull to successfully confirm that a man who’s still alive is his great-grandson.

Researchers extracted DNA from Sitting Bull's hair, which was stored at the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C., to verify the familial relationship between a man named Ernie LaPointe and Sitting Bull, The Guardian reported.

Sitting Bull was the spiritual and political leader of the Sioux warriors who led his people to resist the United States government policies in the late 19th century.

“I feel this DNA research is another way of identifying my lineal relationship to my great-grandfather,” LaPointe told The Guardian. “People have been questioning our relationship to our ancestor as long as I can remember. These people are just a pain in the place you sit - and will probably doubt these findings, also.”

In addition to researchers confirming Sitting Bull's lineage, this is the first time DNA from a long-dead historical figure has been used to track a familial relationship of those still living, The Guardian reports.

Scientists say this experiment could have to led the way in extracting DNA from remains such as hair, teeth, or bones.

Eske Willerslev, director of the Lundbeck Foundation GeoGenetics Centre at the University of Cambridge, is the scientist who developed this new method.

It took Willerslev's research team 14 years to extract DNA from the hair, which was deteriorated from being in a room temperature before the Smithsonian handed it over to LaPointe and his sisters in 2007, according to The Guardian.

“LaPointe asked me to extract DNA from it and compare it to his DNA to establish relationship,” said Willerslev, senior author of the research published in the Science Advances. “I got very little hair and there was very limited DNA in it. It took us a long time developing a method that, based on limited ancient DNA, can by compared to that of living people across multiple generations."

