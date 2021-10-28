CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

DNA from Sitting Bull's hair used for first time ever to link long-dead person to descendent

The Hill
The Hill
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11WuWE_0cfioWLW00
  • Researchers extracted DNA from Sitting Bull's hair.
  • This is the first time DNA has been used to verify a link between a historical figure and someone who’s still alive.
  • It took researchers 14 years to find a way to extract DNA from the hair, which was deteriorated from being stored at room temperature.

Scientists announced Wednesday that they used a DNA sample from Hunkpapa Lakota Chief Sitting Bull to successfully confirm that a man who’s still alive is his great-grandson.

Researchers extracted DNA from Sitting Bull's hair, which was stored at the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C., to verify the familial relationship between a man named Ernie LaPointe and Sitting Bull, The Guardian reported.

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

Sitting Bull was the spiritual and political leader of the Sioux warriors who led his people to resist the United States government policies in the late 19th century.

“I feel this DNA research is another way of identifying my lineal relationship to my great-grandfather,” LaPointe told The Guardian. “People have been questioning our relationship to our ancestor as long as I can remember. These people are just a pain in the place you sit - and will probably doubt these findings, also.”

In addition to researchers confirming Sitting Bull's lineage, this is the first time DNA from a long-dead historical figure has been used to track a familial relationship of those still living, The Guardian reports.

Scientists say this experiment could have to led the way in extracting DNA from remains such as hair, teeth, or bones.

Eske Willerslev, director of the Lundbeck Foundation GeoGenetics Centre at the University of Cambridge, is the scientist who developed this new method.

It took Willerslev's research team 14 years to extract DNA from the hair, which was deteriorated from being in a room temperature before the Smithsonian handed it over to LaPointe and his sisters in 2007, according to The Guardian.

“LaPointe asked me to extract DNA from it and compare it to his DNA to establish relationship,” said Willerslev, senior author of the research published in the Science Advances. “I got very little hair and there was very limited DNA in it. It took us a long time developing a method that, based on limited ancient DNA, can by compared to that of living people across multiple generations."

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Last 4 living descendants of Sitting Bull identified with DNA testing

South Dakota author Ernie LaPointe and his sisters are now the only known living descendants of the legendary Hunkpapa Lakota warrior Sitting Bull. LaPointe, 73, who identifies as a member of the Lakota tribe, has spent 14 years trying to prove his historic progeny. Now, DNA testing has finally caught up with his search to confirm that he is the great-grandson of the legendary Hunkpapa Lakota Sioux chief.
SCIENCE
althealthworks.com

Mysterious Honey Discovered That Kills All Bacteria Scientists Throw At It

The health benefits of raw, unprocessed honey are well known, but in Australia, scientists recently made a startling discovery – that one particular, obscure type of honey is capable of killing just about everything scientists throw at it, including some of the worst bacteria known to man. The findings were...
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Japanese wolf extinct for 115 years is found to be the closest known wild relative of the modern dog: DNA scraped from museum specimens confirms the link

The modern dog broke off from its feral cousin, the gray wolf, some 20,000 to 40,000 years ago, but following that ancient family tree has proven difficult, since no living wolf species are genetically very closely related to the domesticated canine. Now, researchers have found your pet puppy's closest known...
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
CNET

DNA confirms living descendant of Native American warrior chief Sitting Bull

Ernie Lapointe is a Native American author and Sun Dancer, and for years, has maintained he's the closest living descendant of legendary Lakota warrior chief Sitting Bull. DNA analysis just scientifically verified those claims. "Many people have tried to question the relationship that I and my sisters have to Sitting...
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Scientists Finally Know Why Wisdom Teeth Only Emerge When We're Basically Adults

We humans like to take our time when it comes to growing up. Among the great apes, only chimpanzees come close to stretching out the years between key developmental milestones. But even chimps are ready to get crunching with a full set of chompers by the time they're sexually mature. Homo sapiens don't grow their last few teeth until they're nearly out of the teenage years. This mystery of the molars is a tricky one to solve, in spite of their emergence playing such a critical role in tracking shifts in our evolution. But researchers from the University of Arizona in the US...
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

For The First Time Ever, Evidence of Ancient Life Was Discovered Inside a Ruby

A ruby that formed in Earth's crust 2.5 billion years ago encases evidence for early life, wriggling around in the planet's mud. Trapped within the precious stone, geologists have identified residue of a form of pure carbon called graphite that, they say, is most likely biological in origin, the remains of some ancient microorganism from the time before multicellular life emerged on Earth. "The graphite inside this ruby is really unique. It's the first time we've seen evidence of ancient life in ruby-bearing rocks," said geologist Chris Yakymchuk of the University of Waterloo in Canada. "The presence of graphite also gives us more...
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Method Man
Person
Sitting Bull
wpde.com

Skipper finds 22-million-year-old tooth from 50-foot megalodon shark

A Florida boat captain has found a 6-inch tooth that belonged to a prehistoric Megalodon shark. Michael Nastasio was diving off the coast of Venice, Fla. when he made the discovery, and said, “I can’t take my eyes off of it.”. Megalodon (which means “large tooth”) is a shark species...
WILDLIFE
People

Scientists Identify Man as Sitting Bull's Great-Grandson by Analyzing Lock of Hair

A great-grandson of the Native American leader Sitting Bull has been identified using DNA from a lock of hair. In a paper published in the journal Science Advances, researchers named 73-year-old Ernie LaPointe as the closest living descendant of Sitting Bull, the Lakota Sioux leader who famously led Native American forces to a victory over General George Armstrong Custer in the 1876 Battle of the Little Big Horn.
SCIENCE
yaktrinews.com

Sitting Bull’s great-grandson identified using new DNA technique

The great-grandson of the legendary Lakota Sioux Chief Sitting Bull has been confirmed as his closest living relative using an innovative new DNA technique applied to hair taken from the Native American leader’s scalp lock. People had tried to question Ernie LaPointe’s relationship with Sitting Bull, who was also known...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ancient Dna#Science Advances#Guardian
IFLScience

DNA Confirms Living Great-Grandson Of Legendary Sitting Bull In First-Of-Its-Kind Study

DNA taken from a lock of hair has been used to back up a man’s claim that he is the great-grandson of legendary Native American leader Sitting Bull, who led Lakota warriors during years of resistance against the US government, including the Battle of Little Big Horn in 1876. This is the first time ancient DNA has been used to prove a living person is related to a historical figure.
SCIENCE
New Scientist

DNA of Native American leader Sitting Bull matched to living relative

A study that blends history with contemporary DNA technology has further strengthened the claim of a familial relationship between a living Native American and a historical figure: Tatanka Iyotake, popularly known as Sitting Bull. Sitting Bull was a leader of the Hunkpapa Lakota Sioux people. In 1876, he was victorious...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Facebook
Smithonian

DNA Analysis Confirms Claim of Sitting Bull Descendant

For decades, a South Dakota man said he was the great-grandson of the legendary leader Sitting Bull, but few people believed him. Now, DNA analysis of a lock of the Lakota chief ‘s hair once stored at the Smithsonian Institution confirms his claim, reports Will Dunham of Reuters. Using a...
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Human Birth Canals Are Seriously Twisted. Researchers Think They've Figured Out Why

There's an odd twist to human physiology not seen in any other primate that makes giving birth more complicated for our species. Now, a study using biomechanical modelling on gait and posture has provided some insights into this long-standing mystery. The narrow shape of the human birth canal is kinked at the inlet, so that contractions of the mother must rotate the baby's big brain and wide shoulders nearly 90 degrees to fit into the pelvis. Imagine sliding a foot into a tight boot with a twisted entrance and you've got a rough idea of how challenging this can be. If the baby...
SCIENCE
CNET

Scientists spot giant 'mystery creature' while exploring shipwreck

It's cool enough to find a shipwreck. It's even better to spot a massive, mysterious sea creature hanging out with the wreck. That's what happened to the crew of the OceanX OceanXplorer research vessel during an expedition in the Red Sea in late 2020. A year later, OceanX is revealing...
WILDLIFE
The Hill

The Hill

378K+
Followers
44K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy